Detroit removes 16 Brush Park properties from county auction

A good chunk of Detroit’s historic Brush Park was up for auction this month, raising concerns that speculators may gobble up the land and keep it vacant for years.
But on Tuesday, one week before bidding was set to end, the city quietly removed the properties from the Wayne County tax-foreclosure auction in a move that some preservationist say would keep the land out of the hands of investors who have no interest in developing and maintaining the property.
Brush Park is a unique neighborhood that continues to lose grand, century-old homes. The architecture is among the most impressive in Detroit, ranging from Venetian Gothic to French Renaissance Revival.
Most of the property up for auction is vacant land owned by Central Brush Park LLC, which spent several million dollars on the grassy lots in 2006, just as the housing bubble was about to burst. The company owed more than $150,000 in delinquent taxes, according to Wayne County.
One house that was up for auction was an abandoned speakeasy-turned-cancer center at 312 Watson that also was the setting for a drug house on the AMC show, “Low Winter Sun.”
Other auction coverage:
Photos: Beautiful homes hit auction block in Detroit
Photos: You won’t believe the Detroit properties up for bid
For more information on the auction and the individual properties up for bid, check out our friends at www.whydontweownthis.com.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: poker qiuqiu online()
Pingback: baby cot and furniture singapore()
Pingback: samsonite carry on()
Pingback: best umbrella for wind()
Pingback: Luxury()
Pingback: move forward in life()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: Pool Remodeling Houston()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: how to make whatsapp channels()
Pingback: Latest Offer()
Pingback: cedr()
Pingback: 手錶手機色情()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: podlogi()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Best Reviews()
Pingback: helpful resources()
Pingback: waterfront motels jensen beach()
Pingback: iv fluid therapy side effects()
Pingback: elewacje()
Pingback: Shampoo for dogs with skin allergies()
Pingback: roach killers()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: Get Traffic in USA()
Pingback: edarling opiniones 2016()
Pingback: sklejka()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: spongebob videos()
Pingback: http://trinity-lake.info/story.php?id=13910()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: cellulite()
Pingback: fake taxi()
Pingback: mobil porn()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: https://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: payment proof mca()
Pingback: teeth whitening Cedar Park()
Pingback: dental implants Georgetown TX()
Pingback: permanent makeup Austin TX()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: day spa Austin()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop()
Pingback: avast key()
Pingback: Austin estate planning attorney()
Pingback: Watch Rugby Online()
Pingback: games arabs()
Pingback: Massage Austin()
Pingback: printing vip()
Pingback: printingvip.com()
Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: vip prints()
Pingback: Brookfield residential painting contractor()
Pingback: http://www.waterdamagerestorationofaustin.com/()
Pingback: RugbyOnlineStream()
Pingback: affordable moving services north vancouver BC()
Pingback: Aerial lifts Miami Jlg()
Pingback: psoriasis free for life pdf()
Pingback: deck building Austin()
Pingback: kitchen appliance repairs london()
Pingback: windows and doors()
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Bonuses()
Pingback: Gadgets()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: neo2 scam()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: jvzoo bonus()
Pingback: a fantastic read()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: I was reading this()
Pingback: commercial jumpers()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma()
Pingback: real ways to make money online()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: Check This Out()
Pingback: Tess and Trish()
Pingback: dailymotion bot()
Pingback: austin permanent eyebrow()
Pingback: Christmas presents()
Pingback: iPV5 200W TC Mod Pioneer4you()
Pingback: Kids art classes mansfield()
Pingback: best diet pills for men()
Pingback: decorative concrete floors in Austin()
Pingback: money to study in south africa()
Pingback: kenyascholarships.net()
Pingback: pot cookware asparagus steamer()
Pingback: Buy Beats Instantly()
Pingback: Austin Junk Car Buyers()
Pingback: mobile strike gold faq()
Pingback: best home security system installation Austin()
Pingback: perfectgirls.datingwomen.top()
Pingback: Red Smoothie Detox Factor()
Pingback: sell whatsapp channels()
Pingback: cheap seo()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: sleeping pills()
Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam()
Pingback: mensfitness.guitarherobrokemyknee.com()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: F4 beaker()
Pingback: deck builders Austin()
Pingback: servidor de mu online()
Pingback: appstore dating()
Pingback: cheat game android online()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: cerrajeros valencia 24h()
Pingback: http://www.klimczakhairdesigners.pl/()
Pingback: sturdee residences()
Pingback: look at this website()
Pingback: Dental Implants()
Pingback: free psychic love reading()
Pingback: Deeanna()
Pingback: pff.easywomen.date()
Pingback: http://kincirtambak.weebly.com()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: prints vip()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: airport porn()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: clash royale tool hack()
Pingback: official source()
Pingback: Clicking Here()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: clash royale()
Pingback: free spins no deposit()
Pingback: david wygant books()
Pingback: do you agree()
Pingback: Sexafspraak()
Pingback: singing lessons phoenix()
Pingback: So()
Pingback: kitten sitter()
Pingback: what should you look out for in a raspberry ketone extract()
Pingback: Austin stained concrete contractor()
Pingback: nugenix testosterone()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: Buy Forskolin Fuel()
Pingback: iOS 9.3 Jailbreak()
Pingback: probioslim where to buy()
Pingback: All Area Over Head()
Pingback: Douglas Cotter()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Crazy Bulk Coupons()
Pingback: na chat()
Pingback: how to get your ex back when she has moved on()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: InstallShield v InstallAware()
Pingback: dog care naples florida()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: Startups Events()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: homes san diego()
Pingback: celeb pics()
Pingback: Ceola()
Pingback: Tulsa()
Pingback: Puzzle Games()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki online()
Pingback: SuperGaminator()
Pingback: free video app()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: youwinbahisgiris()
Pingback: tick chart mt4()
Pingback: Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: Indian Wedding Photography()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: Natural Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: Best seller Basketball Jersey()
Pingback: light balls to hang()
Pingback: Unbiased Report Exposes The Unanswered Questions on most expensive jewelry()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/()
Pingback: Obama student loan forgiveness()
Pingback: Colocation Oslo()
Pingback: Plano Plastic Surgeon()
Pingback: FreeRushSale()
Pingback: howrse hack()
Pingback: Solar Panels()
Pingback: USA Box Express LLC()
Pingback: duckbill check valve water flood diffuser()
Pingback: affärsjuridik i stockholm()
Pingback: Canon Pixma MG5520()
Pingback: best institute for java training in pune()
Pingback: reviews()
Pingback: m88 wap()
Pingback: regarder series en streaming()
Pingback: starcom mediavest()
Pingback: wedding venues Houston()
Pingback: bucetas lindas()
Pingback: Crazy Bulk Coupons()
Pingback: lovetts pet & home care()
Pingback: Robert Creely Lawyer()
Pingback: mobile strike hack apk()
Pingback: arm rest organizer sulit()
Pingback: http://lnk.bz/H4yl()
Pingback: Go Here()
Pingback: best mattress 2016()
Pingback: pet care in naples()
Pingback: local movers()
Pingback: useful reference()
Pingback: disco light green screen()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: grand menage a Brossard()
Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com()
Pingback: Functional strength training()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: son dulux()
Pingback: Eura()
Pingback: Cleaning Quotes()
Pingback: Trading Emini()
Pingback: Crazy Bulk Dbal()
Pingback: dryer vent hose()
Pingback: extraction de donnees()
Pingback: treatment for heroin addiction()
Pingback: landscaper Canberra()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: العاب بنات()
Pingback: dog training school()
Pingback: new()
Pingback: IATA Custom Wooden Pet Transport Box in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: punta cana shopping()
Pingback: you suck at parking()
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes()
Pingback: serviporno()
Pingback: lifelock reviews()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: Kinder()
Pingback: gay dating agency()
Pingback: compagnie de menage()
Pingback: sticky notes in windows 10()
Pingback: tv antennas guide wire lighting protector()
Pingback: real estate brokerage new port richey()
Pingback: exclusive dating milan()
Pingback: cold room installation()
Pingback: Insider secrets to business lines of credit()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: diaper bags for dads()
Pingback: Computer Services Ocala FL()
Pingback: pembroke pines homes for sale()
Pingback: Palmira()
Pingback: Solo ads()
Pingback: closest liquor store()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: making money online in nigeria()
Pingback: edm()
Pingback: jsw php()
Pingback: carb blocker white kidney bean extract()
Pingback: only on a jeep()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia xt with african mango()
Pingback: best consignment shopping in chicago()
Pingback: flat belly overnight()
Pingback: Jeremy McGilvrey()
Pingback: Realtor BPO REO Real Estate Foreclosure()
Pingback: natural cure for acid reflux()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: Agen judi Casino 338a Online()
Pingback: payroll calculator 2013()
Pingback: How To Get A Girl To Like You()
Pingback: Banheira Hidromassagem()
Pingback: internal cleansing system()
Pingback: News Magazine()
Pingback: vapir rise()
Pingback: Free Marvelous Designer texturing tutorial()
Pingback: Erect on Demand()
Pingback: how did you do that()
Pingback: Car text check()
Pingback: Textr Messenger()
Pingback: teensafe()
Pingback: Osmosis Skin Care()
Pingback: http://pacesetterhomestexas.com/()
Pingback: austin house leveling()
Pingback: pier and beam foundation repair in Austin Texas()
Pingback: cat sitter()
Pingback: naples dog sitters()
Pingback: Gretta()
Pingback: Debarpan Mukherjee()
Pingback: Schoolboy Q type Instrumental()
Pingback: Increase employee Retention()
Pingback: water heater repair barton creek()
Pingback: Medical Marijuana Renewal San Francisco()
Pingback: five gallon water jug caps()
Pingback: Probiotics()
Pingback: Agen Judi Bola()
Pingback: licensed drain clearing westlake()
Pingback: health coach singapore()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: Scrapbook()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: logo design melbourne()
Pingback: leadership courses in singapore()
Pingback: grosir sprei()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: Penginapan Murah Di Depok()
Pingback: top apartment locator austin()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: my singing monster cheats()
Pingback: Expert Lift iQ Free Trial()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Probiotic()
Pingback: Jarred Hafter()
Pingback: pet movers()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: austin roofing company()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: The Tai Lopez Show()
Pingback: "Grand Theory of Everything"()
Pingback: fifthavenue()
Pingback: plumbing repair circle c()
Pingback: We buy houses Fort Worth()
Pingback: history and meaning of biblical()
Pingback: low calorie vodka()
Pingback: best ayurvedic treatment in india()
Pingback: fitness()
Pingback: dental implants south austin()
Pingback: wizey wo()
Pingback: plumbers Austin tx()
Pingback: girls names()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: blackjack()
Pingback: th8 war base anti dragons()
Pingback: tattoo machines()
Pingback: wizey wo()
Pingback: window tint austin()
Pingback: Austin Texas roofing()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: engagement ring denver()
Pingback: 150cc()
Pingback: best restaurant birmingham()
Pingback: veronica rodriguez anal development()
Pingback: Elissa()
Pingback: Find Out More()
Pingback: medical shuttle()
Pingback: Peppa Pig()
Pingback: seo services minneapolis()
Pingback: cumshot compilation essay()
Pingback: ejakulasi dini()
Pingback: Karate for kids()
Pingback: LLaveros personalizados()
Pingback: best snowmobile gloves()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia 2 step()
Pingback: happy valentines day pics()
Pingback: amazon ranking()
Pingback: Sherron Sims()
Pingback: short film()
Pingback: league of legends clothes()
Pingback: dr medora clinic()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: happy kiss day()
Pingback: bikini luxe promo code()
Pingback: Flyers()
Pingback: Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories()
Pingback: Mafalda Brownwood()
Pingback: original site()
Pingback: Recommended Site()
Pingback: visit the website()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: ecograf ieftin()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/flatratecomputerservice/()
Pingback: http://www.babolmorad.ir/component/k2/itemlist/user/33776.html()
Pingback: ccm4n5ts5mrctwy354wc3()
Pingback: cn7v5wocmtxwn5tvbtwxdfsddv()
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: link()
Pingback: weblink()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: pennsylvania energy choices()
Pingback: loan payment plan()
Pingback: alkaline water brands()
Pingback: journeyman electrician exam prep 2014()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: paypal loans()
Pingback: this post()
Pingback: cheap plumbers san diego ca()
Pingback: xtreme locksmiths()
Pingback: d peebles electrician()
Pingback: water ionizer pay plan loans()
Pingback: pay per day loan plans()
Pingback: alkaline water machine()
Pingback: alkaline water benefits()
Pingback: sms laan nu()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: laan penge billigt()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: youporn()
Pingback: bedste lan lige nu()
Pingback: tvpackages.net()
Pingback: Website()
Pingback: tv packages()
Pingback: best online casinos()
Pingback: how to open websites in saudi arabia()
Pingback: kangen water()
Pingback: kangen water machine()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: free movie downloads()
Pingback: stream movies()
Pingback: stream movies()
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: blue ofica()
Pingback: cat 4 brother()
Pingback: yellow october()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: Buy Cheap Twitter Followers()
Pingback: That sold for what?! 7 revealing facts about tax auction in Detroit - Motor City Muckraker()
Pingback: Abandoned Packard Plant sells for surprising $6 million - Motor City Muckraker()
Pingback: Photos: About 60 North End homes sell for as low as $500 - Motor City Muckraker()