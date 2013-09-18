Detroit removes 16 Brush Park properties from county auction

A good chunk of Detroit’s historic Brush Park was up for auction this month, raising concerns that speculators may gobble up the land and keep it vacant for years.

But on Tuesday, one week before bidding was set to end, the city quietly removed the properties from the Wayne County tax-foreclosure auction in a move that some preservationist say would keep the land out of the hands of investors who have no interest in developing and maintaining the property.

Brush Park is a unique neighborhood that continues to lose grand, century-old homes. The architecture is among the most impressive in Detroit, ranging from Venetian Gothic to French Renaissance Revival.

Most of the property up for auction is vacant land owned by Central Brush Park LLC, which spent several million dollars on the grassy lots in 2006, just as the housing bubble was about to burst. The company owed more than $150,000 in delinquent taxes, according to Wayne County.

One house that was up for auction was an abandoned speakeasy-turned-cancer center at 312 Watson that also was the setting for a drug house on the AMC show, “Low Winter Sun.”

