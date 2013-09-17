State removes kids from homes of medicinal pot users

The state of Michigan is removing children from the homes of people who are licensed to use medicinal marijuana, causing outrage among medical experts and welfare advocates.

Among those who recently lost their children are Steve and Maria Green. Steve Green uses marijuana to treat multiple sclerosis and epilepsy. On Friday, an Ingham County judge ordered the removal of 6-month-old Bree Green, saying the presence of marijuana makes them a target for a break-in.

On Tuesday, supporters of the Greens and others who had their children taken gathered outside of Lansing’s Department of Human Services, which handles the medical marijuana law.

“This is just one of many widespread incidents throughout Michigan involving CPS (child protection services) agencies that disregard the clearly written protections provided in the Act,” said Michigan Moms United Founder Charmie Gholson. “Moms United calls on the state to immediately return this infant to her parents, and adhere to the Michigan Medical Marihuana Act.”

The Greens and other families said they are loving, responsible parents who were following the law.