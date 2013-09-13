Council President Charles Pugh resigns after landing new job

After disappearing for three months amid sexual abuse allegations, Charles Pugh officially resigned from the Detroit City Council, saying he has a new job.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served the city we all love,” Pugh wrote in his resignation letter today. “I have accepted an offer of employment elsewhere.”

It’s unclear where Pugh is or what his new job is.

“I needed some time to recover from this situation that hit me like a tsunami,” Pugh told the Detroit Free Press, just days after attending an association of black journalists session in New York. “I’m doing a lot better now. I’m moving on, by the grace of God.”

Pugh continues to deny a mother’s claims that he lavished her high school son with gifts before pursuing a sexual relationship with him.

Since then, the mother has declined to get her son involved in the investigation.