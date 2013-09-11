Photos: Beautiful homes hit auction block in Detroit

Part of an ongoing series about this year’s Wayne County auction.
With nearly 20,000 Detroit properties in this year’s Wayne County auction, you don’t have to look hard to find some beautiful homes and great bargains.
Some houses are in relatively stable neighborhoods; others are in areas struggling with abandonment.
All are for sale because the owners were delinquent on their property taxes.
Over the next two weeks, we’ll publish a series of stories loaded with photos about some of the most interesting properties up for auction. We’ll take you on a tour of a five-block area riddled with foreclosed properties. We’ll explore the bargains and the rip-offs. We’ll show you a man who squats in a tax-foreclosed house because he lost his job guarding a tax-foreclosed building. We’ll feature an abandoned house where love letters from the early 20th century were stashed.
Bidding started Sept. 5 and will close between Sept. 23 and 26. The minimum bid is set at the amount owed in delinquent taxes.
The properties that don’t sell will go to a second round, when they will be auctioned at a minimum bid of $500.
Be sure to check out our friends at www.whydontweownthis.com for a searchable database of available properties. We wouldn’t have been able to do this without them.
1454 Bewick, min. bid: $4,400. Built in 1916, just north of East English Village
2401 Oakman Blvd, min. bid: $31,200. Built in 1962 alongside other beautiful homes on the west side.
730 Virginia Park, min. bid: $11,700. Sold in 2002 for $115,500. The street is paved with bricks and lined with large homes in the New Center area.
2415 Seminole, min. bid: $33,200. This is in historic Indian Village and is surrounded by beautiful, occupied homes.
2271 Pasadena, min. bid: $10,100. Built in 1925 in a west-side neighborhood that has seen much better days.
2065 Oakman Blvd, min. bid $12,800. Built in 1928 on a boulevard lined with occupied, gorgeous homes.
2156 Cadillac, min. bid: $16,300. This 6,200-square-foot home needs a lot of work and is scheduled to be demolished if it’s not purchased and rehabilitated.
760 Virginia Park, min.bid: $8,200. Sold in 2008 for $67,500. The 99-year-old home is on a street paved with bricks in the North End area.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
