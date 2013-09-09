Photos: You won't believe the Detroit properties up for bid

Part one of an ongoing series.
With nearly 20,000 tax-foreclosed properties up for auction in this year’s Wayne County auction, you’ll have no problem finding beautiful colonial homes, abandoned factories, gas stations, churches, a hospital, countless boarded-up bungalows and ornate apartment buildings.
There are great bargains in historic neighborhoods and properties you wouldn’t buy for a penny.
Over the next two weeks, we’ll publish a series of stories loaded with photos about some of the most interesting properties up for auction. We’ll take you on a tour of a five-block area riddled with foreclosed properties. We’ll explore the bargains and the rip-offs. We’ll show you a man who squats in a tax-foreclosed house because he lost his job guarding a tax-foreclosed building. We’ll feature an abandoned house where love letters from the early 20th century were stashed.
Bidding started Sept. 5 and will close between Sept. 23 and 26. The minimum bid is set at the amount owed in delinquent taxes.
The properties that don’t sell will go to a second round, when they will be auctioned at a minimum bid of $500.
Be sure to check out our friends at www.whydontweownthis.com for a searchable database of available properties. We wouldn’t have been able to do this without them.
730 Virginia Park, min. bid $11,700
Woodward Avenue Presbyterian Church, 8501 Woodward, min. bid $7,600
4445 Lawton, $20,500
2271 Pasadena, min. bid $10,100
2930 E. Grand Blvd, min. bid $15,900
2065 Oakman, min. bid $12,800
2415 Seminole, $33,200
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
