Detroit poet Tracey Morris joins Motor City Muckraker as latest columnist

We are proud to welcome our newest contributor – poet and lifelong Detroiter, Tracey Morris.

In her fist column to be published Sunday, Tracey reflects on her experience attending Detroit schools and writes about the struggles facing students today. She’s a graduate of Detroit Northern High School.

With a sharp eye for detail and poetic sensibilities, Tracey has a compelling voice. The 46-year-old published a book of poetry, You Said You Wanted to See Me Naked: An Autobiographical Poetry Cycle, and is a member of the Detroit Unity Poets and Authors Society (DUPAAS).

Here’s a sample of her poetry: “Sometimes, at night, when I’m all alone, and my still house is curtained midnight blue, and the only sounds that battle the ceaseless silence are old floorboards yawning, cracked plaster peeling, the foundation setting free spectral stories long suppressed, I crane my neck, and lean into the darkness so I can listen to my home sing me a lullaby.”

Tracey is the third columnist to join us in the past month. We also welcomed Ryan Healy, a creative writer whose unique observations are poignantly conveyed, and Shaffwan Ahmed, who also will join us as a reporter. They all live in Detroit.

We hope you enjoy.