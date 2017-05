7 Detroit building inspectors charged with accepting bribes

Seven Detroit building inspectors are being charged with taking bribes and falsifying records after a lengthy investigation, Attorney General Bill Schuette announced today.

The inspectors, who were not named, face up to 10 years in prison.

They are accused of accepting bribes in exchange for allowing building owners to violate safety codes. In some cases, the inspectors conducted phony inspections and event fabricated architectural drawings, Schuette said.

“The nod-and-wink days of justice are gone,” Schuette said of Detroit. “The days of easy money are no more.”

It’s unclear whether the building owners also face charges.

The charges stem from bribes taken between 2007 and 2012, Schuette said. A joint task force of local, state and federal law enforcement cracked the case.

“They violated the public’s trust … and perpetuated a culture of corruption in Detroit that put the health and safety of families at risk,” Schuette said.

