Napoleon wins primary after board tosses Duggan votes

The roller coaster ride that has been Mike Duggan’s campaign for mayor took another sharp twist after the Wayne County Board of Canvassers today invalidated about 18,000 votes, handing the Aug. 6 primary election victory to Benny Napoleon – for now.
The county refused to certify the election, sending it to the state’s election board.
The new results show that Napoleon won the primary with 28,391 votes, while Duggan got 23,970 vote.
At issue is whether election workers improperly handled about 18,000 votes. Instead of using hash numbers to tabulate the votes, election counters just wrote down numbers, according to the county board.
What likely won’t change is that Duggan will still face Napoleon in the November general election to replace Mayor Dave Bing.
Duggan’s camp smells foul.
“Our opponents tried another dirty trick today and it didn’t work,” Duggan campaign manager Bryan Barnhill said. “To its credit, the Board of Canvassers unanimously refused to disenfranchise 18,000 Detroiters who properly cast their write-in votes for Mike Duggan. We’re confident the State Elections Division will certify the results of the election properly and make certain that all votes are counted.”
Whatever the case, Napoleon said he’s concerned about the discrepancy because it means the city’s democratic system is failing miserably. He called on federal oversight of the general election.
“This is no small margin of error,” Napoleon said. “This is very troubling, and I believe it is cause for Detroit’s General Election to be overseen by the highest authority — either the Federal Elections Commission or the Department of Justice. Detroiters need to know their votes count and is not predicated on someone’s actions or inactions. We must protect our most sacred right at all costs.”
On Monday, mayoral candidate Tom Barrow, who got just 4% of the vote, demanded a manual recount, claiming a massive fraud committed by Duggan’s camp.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: trap music mix()
Pingback: aerial work platforms()
Pingback: elite profit system comp plan()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX()
Pingback: derhandykauf.de()
Pingback: Miami public adjuster florida()
Pingback: landscape design austin()
Pingback: dog grooming Austin TX()
Pingback: http://tiny.cc/t8rrby()
Pingback: http://betterledgerbookkeeping.com/()
Pingback: QQ钱包充值()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: Attic Insulation Tulsa()
Pingback: roof repair San Antonio()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: best coffee maker with grinder()
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars()
Pingback: bookkeeping Austin TX()
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars()
Pingback: pornhub()
Pingback: instagram porn()
Pingback: Love Quotes for her()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1R3rcVr()
Pingback: golf netting installation()
Pingback: https://www.neu.edu.tr()
Pingback: Comment devenir riche()
Pingback: Crowns()
Pingback: engineered stone countertops()
Pingback: dental implants()
Pingback: check out this site()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: cedr()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 手錶手機色情()
Pingback: podlogi drewniane()
Pingback: Removals Cheltenham()
Pingback: Full Article()
Pingback: Removals Company Gloucester()
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds of Tulsa()
Pingback: all unblock youtube()
Pingback: increase youtube views()
Pingback: Discount Code()
Pingback: elewacja dlh()
Pingback: identity guard vs. lifelock()
Pingback: edarling precio()
Pingback: Brian wiita()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: Virtualization()
Pingback: sklejka()
Pingback: drjaydani()
Pingback: blat drewniany dlh()
Pingback: Showers Saunas Restrooms steam Cleaning NC()
Pingback: restaurants shoreditch()
Pingback: Course hero()
Pingback: 144hz monitor()
Pingback: We Buy Houses NJ()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: plumbers in perth()
Pingback: watch hindi dubbed movies online()
Pingback: 12 month loan()
Pingback: iv therapy coconut creek()
Pingback: frozen elsa()
Pingback: Sparx Women's Fashion Sandals()
Pingback: 2016 mca reviews()
Pingback: samsung unlocking()
Pingback: spanish tapas london()
Pingback: buy sildenafil()
Pingback: 一卡通充值()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: hotbwater tank replacement()
Pingback: beach()
Pingback: T Shirts()
Pingback: how to make money fast()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: arco lamp replica()
Pingback: minimalist()
Pingback: cross border tax planning()
Pingback: buy hacklink()
Pingback: buy hacklink()
Pingback: best forex vps()
Pingback: saybolt viscometer()
Pingback: iv therapy miami()
Pingback: 48re transmission parts()
Pingback: On-Demand Logistics()
Pingback: Torrie()
Pingback: avast pro license key()
Pingback: Perth Swimming Academy()
Pingback: Property for sale in Tanzania()
Pingback: tapas bar london()
Pingback: iv therapy in ft lauderdale()
Pingback: printing vip()
Pingback: ï»¿garden designers()
Pingback: painting service in New Canaan()
Pingback: sms lån()
Pingback: metatrader 4()
Pingback: tantric massage()
Pingback: automated forex()
Pingback: tantric massage()
Pingback: mkkkm()
Pingback: ï»¿Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: home air purifiers()
Pingback: forever aloe vera()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: 1c zup vacation()
Pingback: Rugby Live Stream()
Pingback: Taschengeldladies()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: house cleaning services vancouver bc()
Pingback: Limos()
Pingback: romano's bankruptcy()
Pingback: Men's magazine()
Pingback: Insulation()
Pingback: best financial advisor san jose()
Pingback: tapas bluewater()
Pingback: vinyl windows()
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Bonus()
Pingback: Online apotheek()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: Men's Luxury()
Pingback: meetyoursweet()
Pingback: tin nguyen blog()
Pingback: Tom Ford()
Pingback: Pressure Washing Service St. Louis()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientologist()
Pingback: Non Profits Credit Card Processing()
Pingback: Employee Clock in and Out()
Pingback: Time Tracking Online for Employees()
Pingback: water inflatables for sale()
Pingback: vitamine a zuur()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Click This Link()
Pingback: do you agree()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: post amplifier()
Pingback: Auction()
Pingback: best resume writer service()
Pingback: Furniture Hardware()
Pingback: slither.io skins()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon()
Pingback: Samuel()
Pingback: Benjamin()
Pingback: find brazzers videos()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: prom dress()
Pingback: Tess and Trish()
Pingback: Fiber Fusion Splicing Tool()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: check my blog()
Pingback: tms therapy new york()
Pingback: ITWorks()
Pingback: Necklace for ashes()
Pingback: ï»¿Roulette()
Pingback: social media marketings tool()
Pingback: accept cryptocurrency()
Pingback: watchmygf.fuzonline.pw()
Pingback: dating()
Pingback: personal trainer hackney()
Pingback: college schedule maker()
Pingback: schedule maker()
Pingback: Tableau Consultants()
Pingback: create radio app()
Pingback: Contemporary artists()
Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams()
Pingback: five towns wellness center()
Pingback: manson()
Pingback: Buy Beats exclusive rights()
Pingback: cusco to lake titicaca()
Pingback: kopya icerik()
Pingback: graphic design jobs()
Pingback: DJ London()
Pingback: global test market()
Pingback: send earnings()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1NCQdGP()
Pingback: http:www.christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: Hulu Login()
Pingback: mobile strike game help()
Pingback: guaranteed google page 1 rankings()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: transfer rumours liverpool()
Pingback: vendita piante online()
Pingback: yelpcom()
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer()
Pingback: easywebinar()
Pingback: verhuisbedrijf den haag()
Pingback: riparazione iphone roma()
Pingback: riparazione iphone roma()
Pingback: Wire Stripper Machine()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: dental bridge Mission Viejo()
Pingback: Grand Lake resorts()
Pingback: trust()
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds()
Pingback: glossycleaners()
Pingback: ultra-pornstars.peggletube.pw()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: freelance illustrator()
Pingback: awake dating()
Pingback: outdoor projector mapping boxes()
Pingback: canli bahis siteleri()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: russian dating()
Pingback: binary options strategy()
Pingback: kbis entreprise()
Pingback: Transmission Parts()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: load this site without frames()
Pingback: denvereat24hours()
Pingback: homemade fleshlight()
Pingback: how to play piano()
Pingback: Emergency walk-in()
Pingback: www.cityprodentists.com()
Pingback: dried food storage()
Pingback: californiapsychics.com reviews()
Pingback: adult shop perth()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: Corporate Marketing Photography Washington DC()
Pingback: Whip()
Pingback: funny cat videos()
Pingback: free psychic love reading()
Pingback: SunTrust Online Banking Login()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: pintupartisilipat.edublogs.org()
Pingback: chlamydia informatie()
Pingback: no credit check loans()
Pingback: multilingual seo expert()
Pingback: Quicken Loans Login()
Pingback: vipprinting()
Pingback: resignation letter samples()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: Marketing Company()
Pingback: xxx()
Pingback: jet stupid()
Pingback: bitcoin hardware()
Pingback: Dental Offices Lakewood()
Pingback: Chef's Knife 8()
Pingback: natural diet pills()
Pingback: Phenq Diet Plan()
Pingback: baby wear()
Pingback: Discover More Here()
Pingback: voip pbx()
Pingback: Tulsa lawn care()
Pingback: I thought about this()
Pingback: Discover More Here()
Pingback: cell phone forensics greensboro()
Pingback: hoer()
Pingback: Discover More Here()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: LA Limo Ride()
Pingback: CDR SAMPLES FOR ELECTRICAL ENGINEERS()
Pingback: learnfromjon.com()
Pingback: aweber email marketing()
Pingback: video Events Messenger ceate Stories()
Pingback: raspberry ketones supplements()
Pingback: lawnmower repair()
Pingback: Security Camera Atlanta()
Pingback: Toys()
Pingback: no deposit casino()
Pingback: cartoon porn comics()
Pingback: addium scam()
Pingback: creamHN()
Pingback: forskolin fit pro reviews()
Pingback: Fort Wayne commercial videos()
Pingback: overnight pet care naples()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: VAPE PEN()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: how to get ex back if she likes someone else()
Pingback: exitus()
Pingback: personal viagra()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: tulsa sprinkler systems()
Pingback: Gemstone()
Pingback: InstallShield v InstallAware()
Pingback: dog walking naples fl()
Pingback: dog sitter naples florida()
Pingback: SILVER SPRING apartment cleaning service()
Pingback: لعبة قمار()
Pingback: Penny Auction()
Pingback: mini bulldog()
Pingback: Manhattan Home Design Reviews()
Pingback: Shira()
Pingback: scalper ea()
Pingback: DotA2()
Pingback: SuperGaminator()
Pingback: social media video app()
Pingback: best home safe()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki online()
Pingback: Indian Wedding Photography()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: llame ahora()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/()
Pingback: gap car insurance quote()
Pingback: advanced java training institute in pune()
Pingback: nola.com LA Robert Creely lawyer()
Pingback: animal kennel naples()
Pingback: roasting pan usage()
Pingback: watch this video()
Pingback: dog care in naples()
Pingback: help loading penske truck()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: Ossie Kranz()
Pingback: blue light disco 2013()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: Illa()
Pingback: www.rosengard.tv()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cleaning-quotes()
Pingback: NY()
Pingback: http://HelpWithAddictio?n.info()
Pingback: landscaper Canberra()
Pingback: العاب تلبيس()
Pingback: IATA compliant wooden travel crate in Colombo()
Pingback: punta cana resort()
Pingback: serviporno()
Pingback: car accessories thailand()
Pingback: bathroom scale comparison reviews()
Pingback: windows 7 sticky notes file location()
Pingback: tv antennas coverage()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: widdy dart boards philadelphia()
Pingback: diabetes review()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: Email marketing USA()
Pingback: Travel guide blog()
Pingback: online marketing()
Pingback: Ways to make money without a job()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia and blood pressure()
Pingback: children's clothes glasgow()
Pingback: car suv truck seat gap flller()
Pingback: GPS Tracker()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract 25kg()
Pingback: web vulnerability scanner()
Pingback: kitten sitter in naples fl()
Pingback: SEO()
Pingback: water dispensers 5 gallon()
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: health coach singapore()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: boom beach hack tool()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: my singing monsters hacks()
Pingback: the most annoying 50 Facebook status updates()
Pingback: boom beach free diamonds()
Pingback: hungry shark mod apk()
Pingback: th8 clan war base best()
Pingback: search engine optimisation training()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: entertainment()
Pingback: dr oz face serum()
Pingback: eyebrow style()
Pingback: th8 war layout()
Pingback: th9 war base()
Pingback: nuru massage porn development()
Pingback: black girls fucking development()
Pingback: adult sex videos app()
Pingback: link()
Pingback: seo training minneapolis()
Pingback: ebay deals nexus 5()
Pingback: local seo minneapolis()
Pingback: RDP Scanner()
Pingback: 100% CASINO WELCOME BONUS()
Pingback: no deposit bonus codesï¿½()
Pingback: Letitia()
Pingback: http://presell.wlasciwareklama.pl/proces-tworzenia-strony-internetowej-2/()
Pingback: valentines day ideas()
Pingback: ramalan zodiak()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: dr Medora()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: ecograf ieftin()
Pingback: browse around this site()
Pingback: read()
Pingback: Floretta Barboza()
Pingback: browse around here()
Pingback: Guillermina()
Pingback: diet foods for weight loss()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: slickdeals()
Pingback: buy t-shirt()
Pingback: groupon login()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/laptop-and-tablets/()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: skype download()
Pingback: java download()
Pingback: firefox free download()
Pingback: google chrome free download()
Pingback: Vanessa Smith()
Pingback: Co. clerk's hubby is paid consultant for Napoleon's campaign - Motor City Muckraker()
Pingback: State, Clerk: Duggan votes should have counted in election | Motor City Muckraker |()