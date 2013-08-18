Treasurer Dillon: ‘I guess I need to leave town like Pugh’

The ex-wife of embattled Treasurer Andy Dillon delivered a stern warning to her ex-husband recently: “You are in big trouble.”

The Redford mother was threatening to expose the Democrat for sending racially charged text messages to her about her African American boyfriend.

Dillon, using his government-issued phone, quipped in a text: “I guess I need to leave town like Charles” Pugh.

A day later, the treasurer, who has been struggling with alcohol abuse, was accused of rifling through his ex-wife’s home and assaulting her in a furious attempt to find incriminating text messages, which the Motor City Muckraker has reviewed but agreed not to run in their entirety.

On Friday, we broke the story about the text messages and Andy Dillon’s alleged assault. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed it is investigating to determine whether the treasurer should be charged.

Dillon obviously isn’t fleeing like former Council President Charles Pugh, who disappeared this summer after he was accused of having sexual contact with a high school student. Pugh was stripped of his authority by Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr.

Gov. Rick Snyder, who appointed Dillon, declined to respond to the allegations against the treasurer.

“It’s inappropriate for me to comment – it’s a personal and legal matter that’s being worked out between two individuals, their attorneys and the system,” his spokeswoman, Sara Wurfel, told me.