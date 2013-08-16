Prosecutor mulls charges against Treasurer Dillon

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating whether embattled state Treasurer Andy Dillon broke the law during a fight with his ex-wife at the Redmond home they used to share.
Carol Dillon told investigators that her ex-husband rummaged through the home and grabbed her by the wrists in a furious attempt last month to hide racially charged text messages about her African American boyfriend.
Motor City Muckraker broke the story today after obtaining copies of the text messages, which Dillon insists he did not send.
“Mr. Dillon does not use, or condone the use of, racially-insensitive language,” his spokesman told me.
The July 13 incident happened a day after Carol Dillon called Gov. Rick Snyder’s office to notify him of incriminating texts sent by the treasurer. That night, the treasurer threatened to release photos of his ex-wife doing drugs and having sex at a party, according to copies of the text messages.
Carol Dillon said she returned home July 13 to discover that her ex-husband had rifled through her house searching for copies she made of the messages. Outside, she said, she found her husband, drunk and angry.
“He lunged at me from a bush and started grabbing and twisting my arms,” she told me. “I called 911, and he left.”
But that’s not how Carol Dillon’s son remembered it, according to his written statement to Redford police. He said his mom stole her dad’s state-issued phone.
“My dad saw this from around the corner of the house and asked for his phone back,” the son, Jack Dillon, wrote. “My mom responded by throwing the phone in her underwear and threatening to call police. My dad wanted nothing to do with it and immediately got into his car and drove.”
Carol Dillon said her son, who was arrested last year for armed robbery, was drunk. She said she wanted the phone as evidence that the treasurer has been following her in a white Cadillac.
Whatever the case, Carol Dillon drove to the police department and was filing an assault complaint against her husband when state cops arrived and demanded she return the government-issued phone.
In the meantime, civil rights groups said today they are preparing to call for Dillon’s resignation.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: best roll up truck bed cover()
Pingback: Costa Mesa Cryotherapy()
Pingback: best umbrella nyc()
Pingback: Vietnam music()
Pingback: www.lettinggoandmovingonquotes.com()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: Pool Replaster Houston()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/254rRTO()
Pingback: Austin carpet cleaning()
Pingback: Whatsapp automatic accounts creator()
Pingback: Continue()
Pingback: channels for whatsapp messaging()
Pingback: 觀看色情肛門()
Pingback: Promo Codes()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: he said()
Pingback: Dog shampoo for itchy skin()
Pingback: Original Product For Sale()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: miaffaire gratis()
Pingback: blat drewniany dlh()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: Marketing articles()
Pingback: http://militaryta.info/story.php?id=105468()
Pingback: interexpresscargo envios economicos usa colombia()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: digital marketing agency()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: cellulite()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: forniry()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: motor club of america scam review()
Pingback: Cream Temulawak Original()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: walking club flyers()
Pingback: iv therapy fort lauderdale()
Pingback: day spa Austin()
Pingback: iv therapy center()
Pingback: Rugby Online()
Pingback: avast serial key()
Pingback: العاب العصر الجديدة()
Pingback: printing vip()
Pingback: Newtown residential painting contractor()
Pingback: top rated hepa air purifiers()
Pingback: Rugby Live Stream()
Pingback: iphone battery replacement()
Pingback: http://www.psoriasisfree4life.com()
Pingback: deck building Austin()
Pingback: vinyl windows()
Pingback: mobile Phone()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: neo2 square()
Pingback: jvzoo huge bonus()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: awangga souvenir()
Pingback: Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma()
Pingback: best ways to make money online()
Pingback: UAN Status()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon code()
Pingback: navigate to this website()
Pingback: instrumental background music for videos()
Pingback: Tess and Trish jewelry()
Pingback: allandale plumber()
Pingback: tarrytown drain cleaning()
Pingback: tumblr bot()
Pingback: back specialist San Jose()
Pingback: http://www.gildedspirit.com/()
Pingback: scolartic()
Pingback: mother's day()
Pingback: Kids art classes mansfield()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin()
Pingback: kenyascholarships.net()
Pingback: kettle whistling morphy white black induction()
Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams()
Pingback: http://www.gildedspirit.com/()
Pingback: http://www.fortresslockandsecurity.com/()
Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: austin air cleaners()
Pingback: organic affordable seo()
Pingback: Red Smoothie Detox Factor Review()
Pingback: mass texting service()
Pingback: licensed permanent makeup studio austin()
Pingback: servidor de mu online()
Pingback: thefappening.tigaz.top()
Pingback: android game cheat apk()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: Lavino Ageless Moisturizer Free Trial()
Pingback: Witchcraft Reading group()
Pingback: adult shop perth()
Pingback: Sacramento compounding pharmacy()
Pingback: financial institutions()
Pingback: fue hair transplant singapore()
Pingback: reviews on california psychics()
Pingback: adultsexygames.hotcamso.pw()
Pingback: stephen leather writer()
Pingback: sturdee residences()
Pingback: emergency food buckets()
Pingback: lake grande condo()
Pingback: www.cityprodentists.com()
Pingback: Mei()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: http://kincirtambak.weebly.com()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: clash royale hack no survey()
Pingback: Fanclubdenhaag()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: Shave Gel()
Pingback: Get More Info()
Pingback: casino no deposit bonus codesï¿½()
Pingback: learn more here()
Pingback: proxy list()
Pingback: geil sex date()
Pingback: Our Limousine service Vancouver BC office()
Pingback: landscape()
Pingback: Austin()
Pingback: buy marquetry chairs()
Pingback: dog sitter()
Pingback: clash royale cheats()
Pingback: dog sitter naples fl()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: Tao of Badass Joshua Pellicer()
Pingback: untethered jailbreak ios 9.3()
Pingback: Drones for sale()
Pingback: All Area Over Head()
Pingback: facts about forskolin()
Pingback: Doug Cotter()
Pingback: bird sitter()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: InstallShield alternatives()
Pingback: dog walker naples()
Pingback: Startups Companies()
Pingback: purification()
Pingback: canli casino oyna()
Pingback: bets10bahisgiris()
Pingback: Workout Clothes()
Pingback: rotating strobe led crystal stage light for disco party()
Pingback: 7 Ways to Guard Against most expensive jewelry()
Pingback: accessories()
Pingback: Personal Care()
Pingback: pattaya thai()
Pingback: Best Nootropics()
Pingback: tannlege()
Pingback: Run A Webinar Bonus()
Pingback: affärsjurister i stockholm()
Pingback: Canon Compatible PGI-250XL High Yield Black()
Pingback: homone therapy pregnancy()
Pingback: latest gadgets()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: regarder series en streaming()
Pingback: spreibed.com()
Pingback: fly swatter in tagalog()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: this website()
Pingback: desk caddy organizer()
Pingback: greatest pet sitter in naples fl()
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016()
Pingback: grand menage a Boucherville()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: www.rosengard.tv()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Lesley()
Pingback: SEO in 2016()
Pingback: cerrajero elche()
Pingback: engagement ring()
Pingback: dryer vent box()
Pingback: Credit rating()
Pingback: fast food near me()
Pingback: Panic room door()
Pingback: RECUERDOS DE BODA()
Pingback: music()
Pingback: Motor Club of America pay check()
Pingback: Kinder()
Pingback: cf card 1gb()
Pingback: austin junk car hauling service()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: real estate brokerage new port richey()
Pingback: tv antennas lakeland fl()
Pingback: 2 sided dart boards()
Pingback: high road car accessories()
Pingback: walk in freezer()
Pingback: Best laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: diaper bags for dads()
Pingback: private detective in Singapore()
Pingback: fort lauderdale homes for sale()
Pingback: Tulsa lawn care()
Pingback: elite dating()
Pingback: liquor stores near me()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: Vietnam travel insurance()
Pingback: agen judi sbobet()
Pingback: start up business loans()
Pingback: penny auction script()
Pingback: acid reflux cure()
Pingback: Best Minneapolis acupuncturist()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: colon cleanses()
Pingback: Free Marvelous Designer texturing tutorial()
Pingback: Erect on Demand()
Pingback: News Magazine()
Pingback: man cave store()
Pingback: Car text check()
Pingback: Jumia Online Shopping Nigeria()
Pingback: ecommerce design()
Pingback: we buy ugly houses()
Pingback: PCA Skin()
Pingback: naples cat sitters()
Pingback: new homes in austin texas()
Pingback: pier and beam foundation repair in Austin Texas()
Pingback: in home pet sitter in naples()
Pingback: Schoolboy Q type Instrumental()
Pingback: water heater repair allandale()
Pingback: Penginapan Murah Di Depok()
Pingback: gallon jug water dispenser()
Pingback: microsoft flight simulator 2016 release date()
Pingback: pornstar()
Pingback: Reminisce()
Pingback: Print()
Pingback: Cheap Roller Banners()
Pingback: birthday party planner()
Pingback: sound equipment rental singapore()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: grosirspreimurah.com()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: All Area Overhead - Garage Doors, Repair & Installation()
Pingback: Simple Drawing()
Pingback: boom beach diamonds()
Pingback: Descargar Musica()
Pingback: hungry shark evolution hack()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Makeup artist Singapore()
Pingback: sewer line repair rollingwood()
Pingback: social media agency minneapolis()
Pingback: austin roofing company()
Pingback: Sherly Yarbough()
Pingback: Aline()
Pingback: visit this website()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: Water Softener Barrie Ontario()
Pingback: Top Hip Hop Songs()
Pingback: Tampa Bail()
Pingback: geek clothes()
Pingback: Get More Info()
Pingback: circle c plumber()
Pingback: fbo at paris le bourget()
Pingback: plumbers Austin TX()
Pingback: Robert Domanko HSBC()
Pingback: asus driver download utility windows 8()
Pingback: CANON PIXMA iP100 Driver Download()
Pingback: Dental Implants of Austin Texas()
Pingback: wizey wo()
Pingback: plumbing pipe repair austin()
Pingback: th8 war base layout()
Pingback: window tint lakeway()
Pingback: Sports Eyewear()
Pingback: Adipex()
Pingback: blackjack()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: kit tattoo()
Pingback: donald trump()
Pingback: window tint austin()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: austin roofing company()
Pingback: blues chords()
Pingback: Freelance illustrator()
Pingback: frankies bikini pink()
Pingback: Gasanbieter()
Pingback: longest cumshot()
Pingback: window tint austin()
Pingback: Licensed onion creek plumber()
Pingback: Click This Link()
Pingback: ebay 3ds()
Pingback: hot asian essay lesbians()
Pingback: local seo minneapolis()
Pingback: Zelda()
Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop()
Pingback: personal injury lawyers in Ottawa()
Pingback: playpen for dogs()
Pingback: league of legends clothes()
Pingback: ramalan zodiak()
Pingback: stained concrete()
Pingback: bikini luxe coupon()
Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories()
Pingback: reference()
Pingback: Jerrell Biancuzzo()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: webcamgirl worden()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: blue ofica()
Pingback: cat 4 brother()
Pingback: yellow october()
Pingback: Berkley MI()
Pingback: elo boosting()
Pingback: Treasurer Andy Dillon resigns after messy divorce, drinking | Motor City Muckraker | Independent journalism dedicated to improving life in Detroit()
Pingback: Treasurer Dillon: ‘I guess I need to leave town like Pugh’ | Motor City Muckraker |()