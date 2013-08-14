Arson investigators a no-show at Detroit fire-bombing

While firefighters rescued people from a burning apartment building on Detroit’s west side early this morning, witnesses who saw someone intentionally set the blaze were eager to talk to investigators.
Only one problem: No one was available to investigate. No police, no arson investigators.
That’s in a city that averages more than 15 intentionally set fires a day.
The fire broke out at 2 a.m. on Wyoming near Plymouth, damaging four apartments and leaving more than 20 people homeless. Witnesses said someone chucked a molotov cocktail at the building.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters expressed frustration at the scene, where evidence of the arson was unattended alongside the building.
The fire department said investigators were expected on the scene later this morning.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, fire investigations get exponentially more difficult as time ticks away. Witnesses are harder to reach, and evidence can be compromised.
Mayor Bing cut the fire department’s budget last year, leaving the city without enough arson investigators to examine a vast majority of suspicious fires. The city had 20 investigators in 2001, but now the number is less than half of that.
City records show that investigators solved only 100 of the more than5,000 arson cases in 2011, the last year for which records are available.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
