Cracked: ‘Searching for Sugar Man’ documentary a farce

“Searching for Sugar Man,” a documentary about a Detroit musician-turned-laborer who unknowingly became as popular as the Rolling Stones in South Africa, was hailed as one of the most inspiring, sincere films of the year.
Turns out, the Oscar-winning documentary about Sixto Rodriguez left out some key facts, Cracked.com reports.
While the filmmakers depicted Rodriguez as an obscure musician who quit music following the disappointing release of two brilliant albums, the singer-songwriter was a sensation in Australia in the late 1970s and early 1980s. His singles shot up the charts, and he toured with Midnight Oil and Men at Work.
“To paint his as a criminally ignored genius is absurd,” the Cracked article reads. “He enjoyed a sterling career lasting over a decade.”
What made the film so inspiring and moving was the notion that Rodriguez sunk into obscurity as a laborer in Detroit after the release of the two albums and then was discovered by some diehard fans, who lured him back into music.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
