Eid-Al-Fitr observed in Metro Detroit

This week Eid al-Fitr will be observed by thousands of Muslims in Metro Detroit. The celebration marks the end of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Some started observing on Thursday, while there are others that will observe today.

Hundreds of Muslims filled a portion of the Jayne Field baseball complex on Detroit’s east side, while another congregation used a parking lot just a few blocks away next to Masjid Al-Falah for Eid Prayers. Others held their prayers Thursday morning in Hamtramck, Dearborn and Bloomfield Hills. Throughout the area there were different celebrations taking place, from carnivals to charitable giving.

The start of Eid is determined by the sighting of the moon. If the moon is sighted, it marks the start of the next month, Shawwal, and the month of Ramadan is over and Eid may begin. On the morning of Eid, Muslims wake up early and eat a small breakfast; they then go to pray either outside or at a mosque. A sermon is given, followed by prayer, known as Salat al-Eid. After prayers Muslims hug and greet one another and spend the remainder of the day spending time with family and friends, exchanging gifts, and of course, having a feast.

This year was extremely tough for many due to the long 18 hours of daylight, and the short heat wave we had in the Metro Detroit area.

During Ramadan, followers fast from dawn until sunset. For many people, their days started around 3 a.m. for an early breakfast before the sunrise. After praying it’s time for bed again – for a few hours at least – by the time you do fall asleep it’s time to get up for work.