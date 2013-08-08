Searching for clues of lost family members in Detroit area

Not long after Stephanie Holtzmann was born in Royal Oak in 1984, she and her siblings were bounced between foster homes until she was adopted a few years later.

She would never see her brother and sister again.

“I was told we were supposed to be adopted out together, but that didn’t happen,” Holtzmann told me this morning.

Now Stephanie, who has lived in northwestern Ohio since she was adopted through the Michigan Indian Child Welfare Agency, is desperately searching for her siblings and biological dad. She believes her father may still live in metro Detroit.

This much Stephanie knows for sure: She was conceived sometime in December 1983 and was born at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. Her father’s name is Brian Schneider and likely is about 50 years old. Her brother is Cole Andre Schwecke, and was born on May 21, 1981. Her sister is Rhonda Roshelle Schweke, with a birthdate of March 15, 1979.

Her siblings were adopted and could be living anywhere.

If you have any information about Stephanie’s biological family, please e-mail her at stephanie2b2007@hotmail.com or message her on Facebook.

Please share Stephanie’s story until she finds her siblings and biological dad.

Check back for updates on the search.