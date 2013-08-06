Kentucky Sheriff: Detroiters causing ‘overdoses, death’

Detroit-area drug dealers are tearing apart a small county in northeast Kentucky by peddling large quantities of prescription painkillers, according to law enforcement officials there.

Greenup County Sheriff Keith Cooper said his section of Kentucky is along a painkiller pipeline that starts in Detroit and follows U.S. 23.

After the arrest of two metro Detroiters on drug charges Sunday in Greenup County, where most alcohol sales are prohibited, Cooper expressed concern about more local drug ties to the Motor City.

“It makes me ill, the sound of it, to be honest, because I have seen … what the affect of it is – overdoses, death, jail and problems for us,” Cooper told WSCZ.

On Sunday, Dennis Alexander Jr., 23, of Detroit, and Jason White, 29, of Westland, were arrested on trafficking charges after police said they found the powerful painkiller, OxyContin, and other drugs in their car. They also had a large sum of cash, authorities said.

Last year, two Detroiters were charged with operating a drug cartel nearby. Another two Detroiters were arrested on prescription drug charges a few months earlier.

Greenup County, population 37,000, largely prohibits the sale of alcohol and is 98.1% white.