Man in Flint-area theater had body armor, gun, 34 rounds, phony ID

Investigators are trying to figure out why a man entered a Flint-area movie theater wearing body armor, possessing a gun with 34 rounds and fake CIA identification.

The FBI arrested Cassidy Delavergne Tuesday after a moviegoer spotted the body armor and gun.

He was charged Wednesday with possessing a phony CIA identification, which he said he flashed to moviegoers at Trillium Theater in Grand Blanc Township to ease concerns about his armor and gun. Inside his car, authorities found 111 rounds of ammunition in his car.

Delavergne told authorities he carried the weapon into the movie theater because he didn’t think it would be safe in his car.

But that doesn’t explain why he had 34 rounds and body armor.

The suspect said he has a concealed weapon permit.