Hillsdale College President calls minorities ‘dark ones’

The president of Hillsdale College, criticizing efforts to make campuses more diverse, called minorities “dark ones” during a session with state lawmakers in Lansing today.
Larry Arnn, president of the private school that is popular among white conservative students and teachers, said state officials were on campus to determine if enough “dark ones” were enrolled.
Responding to criticism, the university offered a sarcastic apology.
“No offense was intended by the use of that term except to the offending bureaucrats, and Dr. Arnn is sorry if such offense was honestly taken,” Hillsdale College said in a statement to Motor City Muckraker. “But the greater concern, he believes, is the state-endorsed racism the story illustrates.”
It’s unclear whether the statements will hurt – or help – Arnn and the college.
The conservative college has called minority scholarships “the worst kind of racism” and scoffed at efforts to make the campus more inclusive in the past.
It’s a popular stop for Republican presidential candidates.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
