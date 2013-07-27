Duggan raises $1.1M in write-in campaign; Napoleon gets $605,000

Mayoral candidate Mike Duggan may be running as a write-in, but his campaign donations – $1.1 million – are twice those of frontrunner Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon.
Duggan and Napoleon depended on the suburbs for most of their money, and each has a little more than $90,000 left in campaign cash, according to campaign finance reports filed Friday.
Check out the list of donors at our sister site, www.DetroitElections.com. Other races include clerk, city council and police commission.
The top two vote-getters in the Aug. 6 primary will advance to the general election in November.
Accountant and perennial mayoral candidate Tom Barrow raised just $12,500 in donations, despite the headlines he produced by leading the effort to remove Duggan from the ballot.
Of the 15 mayoral candidates, four have filed campaign finance reports.
Minister Herman Griffin IV raised $860.
Duggan’s biggest campaign spenders were downtown businesses, economic development groups and former members of Detroit Medical Center, where he was the CEO.
Napoleon also largely relied on the business community, but he’s the clear favorite among unions. The UAW Victory PAC and Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters donated a combined $64,000. He also collected more than $13,000 from millionaire Ambassador Bridge owner Matty Moroun and his family.
Matty Moroun’s son, Matthew, has shown his support for Napoleon and Duggan, donating the maximum individual gift of $3,400 to each.
Here’s a list of donors who spent the maximum amount ($3,400) on Duggan:
▪ Joseph Ciolino, CFO for Belfor Holdings Inc.
▪ Stephen D’Arcy, Quantum Group partner
▪ Jeff Eisenshtadt, Title Source Inc. president and CEO
▪ Jay Farner, Quicken Loans Inc. president and chief marketing officer, and Wendi Farner, homemaker, $3,400 each
▪ Ford Motor Co. chairman and CEO William Ford, $3,400; and Martha and Lisa Ford, $3,400 each
▪ David Friedman, owner of Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions LLC
▪ Ed Levy, Edward C. Levy Co. president
▪ Family of Eugene Gargaro, former Masco Corp. vice president and current Detroit Institute of Arts board chairman, $7,800 total
▪ Jim Ketai, Bedrock Real Estate Services LLC managing partner, $3,400, and Sherri Ketai, $3,400 each
▪ Patrick McInnis, CEO of Fathead LLC, and Julie McInnis, $3,400 each
▪ Matthew Moroun, executive for Centra Inc.
▪ David Nicholson, vice chairman of PVS Chemicals Inc.
▪ Stephen Piazza, manager for Quicken Loans
▪ Andra Rush, president and CEO of Rush Trucking Inc.
▪ Bruce Schwartz, Bedrock Real Estate Services LLC relocation ambassador
▪ The family of A. Alfred Taubman, $10,200
Among those who donated the maximum personal donation of $3,400 to Napoleon:
▪ Happy Asker, owner of Happy’s Pizza
▪ Kerlin Blaise, president of Blaze Contracting Inc.
▪ Frank Daiza, executive with the Martin & Snyder Products Co.
▪ George Daiza, president and owner of Martin & Snyder Products
▪ Christine Fodale, president of JC Fodale Energy Services LLC
▪ Gasper Fiore, Boulevard Trumbull Towing
▪ Milton Greenman, attorney for Thurswell Law Firm
▪ Mitchell Kusiak, executive with Continental Services
▪ Alan Markovitz, partner with S/A Rest Inc.
▪ Manuel Moroun, CEO of Centra, and two other members of his family
▪ Kusiak Mitchell is executive of Contintenel services in Sterling heights
▪ Dan Stamper, president of the Detroit International Bridge Co. and Darlene Stamper
Come back later for more analysis on the campaign donations and how each candidate has been spending the money.
For more information on the elections, visit www.DetroitElections.com.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
