Daily Show pokes fun at media’s response to Detroit bankruptcy

Detroit’s bankruptcy became fodder for the Daily Show on Monday, but not always to the city’s detriment.

The show’s John Oliver made fun of the national media coverage of the bankruptcy, calling out news organizations that didn’t send their reporters to Detroit and instead had them cover the financial crisis from Chicago.

“So you embed reporters and have them take gunfire in war zones all over the world,” Oliver said. “You’ve had them tear-gassed during protests; you forced them to take 200 mile-an-hour winds to the face during storms, but apparently having them stand at a corner in downtown Detroit is just too dangerous of an assignment.”

But Oliver did strike a more serious tone, though it was riddled with jokes.

“A major American city has declared bankruptcy with devastating human costs,” Oliver said “Couldn’t we pump the brakes on the pun mobile?”

He added: “This is such a sad fall from grace for one of America’s great cities. It used to be an economic powerhouse.”