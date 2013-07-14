Detroit clerk hiding candidate list from voters?

Want to know who’s running for election in your city council district? Or who’s running for mayor, clerk or police commissioner?

You won’t find it where it belongs – on the Wayne County Clerk’s elections page.

Wayne County Clerk Janice Winfrey, who was criticized by two courts recently for unlawfully removing one of her opponents from the ballot, has not made it easy to learn about the more than 80 candidates who are running for various offices. In fact, her office removed the official candidate list from the elections site nearly a month ago and replaced it with, of all things, a link for a discount prescription card.

So what gives? Winfrey wasn’t available for comment.

Winfrey also posted a wrong phone number for her campaign.

This week we will launch an elections site that will include the name, address, phone number and platform of every candidate.