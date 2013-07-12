Detroit EM’s chief of staff, Shani Penn, hit with tax lien

Soon after Gov. Rick Snyder hired Kevyn Orr to steer Detroit from financial ruin, news surfaced that the bankruptcy lawyer had tax liens on his $1 million house in Maryland.
Now we’ve found out that Orr’s new chief of staff, Shani Penn, also has an outstanding tax lien – $1,732 – on her $175,000 condo at 19 Mile and Ryan in Sterling Heights, according to Macomb County tax records. The lien dates back to Jan. 28
But Orr’s spokesman, Bill Nowling, said Penn made good on her debt three months ago.
Whatever the case, the delinquent payments are an embarrassing slip up for officials charged with the unprecedented task of restructuring a city that has been mismanaged and underfunded for decades.
Penn’s annual salary is $90,000.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
