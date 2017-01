Voter irregularities spotted in Detroit ahead of election

Jamie Fields, a candidate for the Detroit Police Commission, began scouring the list of registered candidates in his district when he spotted some eyebrow-raising irregularities.

Four registered voters, for example, are listed as living at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice downtown. Stranger yet, their names are Samul Ehpone Moore, Bulust Oust, Dan Ono and Tan Ono.

State law requires people to be registered at their primary residence.

So Fields, an attorney and former deputy police chief of the Office of Civil Rights, was concerned when he also saw people registered to vote at the downtown police headquarters and a juvenile center.

“No on is registered at the morgue on Warren, though,” Fields half-joked.

Fields is running in the fifth district, which stretches north from downtown to the Dexter-Linwood area.

While the irregularities are relatively small, they raise questions about what other errors may be on voter rolls.