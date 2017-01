Tensions flare as cops haul off teens before fireworks curfew

Police began rounding up busloads of unsupervised juveniles from downtown Detroit and the riverfront more than an hour before the emergency curfew went into effect at 6 tonight for the fireworks, heightening tensions on a hot, muggy day.

Worst yet, authorities already have arrested more curfew violators than there are spaces on buses, causing confusion about where the teens are being sent and what to do with those awaiting transportation. At one point, police were shuffling teens into buses without even knowing where the juveniles were being sent.

“Anybody know where the juveniles are going?” an officer asked his colleagues downtown. None knew.

It was unfortunate for one mother who complained to police at Jefferson and Beaubien that she lost track of her teenager and now had no way of finding him because he may have been arrested.

Later, police were advised the juveniles were headed to the Southwestern District of the Police Department, although some ended up at the Rosa Parks Transit Center and Cobo Center.

In the meantime, police have been called to calm down hostile crowds and several fights.

The curfew is part of an effort to reduce violence at the fireworks, which is expected to attract about 1 million people in Detroit and Ontario.

But some say the curfew is unfair to juveniles, most of whom just want to enjoy the fireworks with everyone else.