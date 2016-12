Crews demolish Hotel Charlevoix in downtown Detroit

The 108-year-old Hotel Charlevoix, which stood vacant in downtown Detroit for nearly three decades, was demolished this morning, removing a dangerous eyesore that was shedding bricks, concrete and glass onto the Park Avenue Historic District.

The building’s fate was all but assured when the owner, notorious slumlord Ralph Sachs, abandoned the property at the corner of Park and Elizabeth. The building was across the street from the Park Bar.

Built in 1905, the building served as a hotel during the first decade but later became commercial space. It’s one of a few buildings left that were designed by architect and Detroiter Henry S. Joy.

Click on a photo below to view the gallery.