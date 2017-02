Nothing gets the media going like a good, old-fashioned search for Jimmy Hoffa.

As a newspaper reporter, I was sent to cover three Hoffa searches in the past 10 years, and each time, nothing came up. The headlines were big, the stories exhaustive. At one newspaper nearly 10 years ago, an editor asked me to interview Hoffa’s daughter, a retired St. Louis judge, about a search near Bay City. What could she say? She was tired of the media circus, the calls, the references in movies.

“It’s as if everyone forgets he was a dad, a real person,” the daughter, Barbara Ann Cranser, told me.

And here we go again. FBI agents are digging for Hoffa’s body this week after another tip about the whereabouts of his body. And like most stories about Hoffa, the reporters say the evidence is stronger than ever – stronger than four decades of fruitless searches.

One person is happy about the coverage: Anthony J. Zerilli, the son of a mafia boss. He created a website, www.HoffaFound.com, and is now selling transcripts and autographed pictures of himself.

He must enjoy the free advertising.