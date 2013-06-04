Humans not behind slaughter of chickens, goats at Detroit school for pregnant teens

Goats and chickens found slaughtered at a school for pregnant teenagers in Detroit last week were not killed by humans, the Michigan Humane Society said this morning.
The seven chickens and five goats likely were killed by a dog or pack of dogs, a closer examination found.
“Cruelty investigators brought the animals back to MHS for forensic analysis where it was determined that their wounds were consistent with dog bites,” the agency said in a statement issued today. “It is undetermined at this time if the attack was made by a single dog or multiple dogs.”
School officials and police initially believed the animals were slaughtered by humans at the Catherine Ferguson Academy on the west side.
Students tend to a farm and raise money for the cash-strapped school by selling vegetables, goat milk, cheese and eggs.
Pregnant teens and young mothers attend the school, which includes a nursery for the children.
Investigators said they found canine teeth marks on the animals.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
