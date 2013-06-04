Humans not behind slaughter of chickens, goats at Detroit school for pregnant teens

Goats and chickens found slaughtered at a school for pregnant teenagers in Detroit last week were not killed by humans, the Michigan Humane Society said this morning.

The seven chickens and five goats likely were killed by a dog or pack of dogs, a closer examination found.

“Cruelty investigators brought the animals back to MHS for forensic analysis where it was determined that their wounds were consistent with dog bites,” the agency said in a statement issued today. “It is undetermined at this time if the attack was made by a single dog or multiple dogs.”

School officials and police initially believed the animals were slaughtered by humans at the Catherine Ferguson Academy on the west side.

Students tend to a farm and raise money for the cash-strapped school by selling vegetables, goat milk, cheese and eggs.

Pregnant teens and young mothers attend the school, which includes a nursery for the children.

Investigators said they found canine teeth marks on the animals.