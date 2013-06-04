Four seniors injured in high-rise apartment blaze

Firefighters climbed 10 flights of stairs to rescue seniors stranded in smoke-filled rooms and hallways in a high-rise apartment building that caught fire in Highland Park on Monday night.
One person was in serious condition. Three others were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters evacuated more than 150 seniors from the Labelle Towers after a fire broke out in an apartment on the seventh floor.
Seniors, some of them in wheelchairs or visibly sick, waited outside for three hours while firefighters extinguished the blaze and drew smoke out of the building. Tenants on the seventh floor were not able to return.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: qiu qiu online()
Pingback: best umbrella on the market()
Pingback: Vietnam videos()
Pingback: registro de dominio()
Pingback: austin painters()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX()
Pingback: YY会员充值()
Pingback: Jason Capital Make WOmen Want you()
Pingback: High Heels()
Pingback: Jermaine Carter()
Pingback: modrzew syberyjski()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin Texas()
Pingback: robot()
Pingback: recipes()
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars()
Pingback: intuit qb()
Pingback: buy google cheat()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: Folk Music()
Pingback: Comment devenir riche()
Pingback: wireless routers compatible with comcast()
Pingback: Frozen elsa()
Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: animals()
Pingback: teletubbies()
Pingback: Quartz stone()
Pingback: police monster truck()
Pingback: go now()
Pingback: Fillings()
Pingback: podlogi drewniane()
Pingback: bulk whatsapp gateway()
Pingback: 觀看色情肛門()
Pingback: Original Product For Sale()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: http://stoneylands.com()
Pingback: abc()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: ï»¿Storage Company Cheltenham()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Storage Cheltenham()
Pingback: Bail Bonds()
Pingback: buy real youtube views()
Pingback: Lyneir Richardson()
Pingback: Online Reviews()
Pingback: Custom embroidery digitizing()
Pingback: jumping on the bed()
Pingback: compare identity theft protection()
Pingback: kids song()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Email advertising()
Pingback: Brian wiita()
Pingback: american heritage biomass()
Pingback: drobo()
Pingback: Simplicity()
Pingback: decals()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: Keynote presentation()
Pingback: Loss()
Pingback: blat drewniany dlh()
Pingback: beautiful men()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Commercial deep steam cleaning services North Carolina()
Pingback: tapas bar()
Pingback: front-end tutorial()
Pingback: smoking cessation()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Boscombe()
Pingback: 他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: houston airport limo()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: mmo()
Pingback: fake taxi()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: frozen elsa()
Pingback: Syska Led Price List()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: 12 month loans()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: samsung unlocking()
Pingback: unlock samusng()
Pingback: restaurants shoreditch()
Pingback: mca scam reviews()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: anime porn()
Pingback: volunteer medical students()
Pingback: Identity guard reviews()
Pingback: How to make money from Home()
Pingback: Cedar Park cosmetic dentist()
Pingback: learn colors()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: what is smashfund?()
Pingback: nest thermostat review()
Pingback: Last Mile Delivery Service()
Pingback: instagram porn()
Pingback: pfic reporting requirements()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: club flyers()
Pingback: anekahanduk.com()
Pingback: cheap transmission parts()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: landfill barrier netting()
Pingback: Live Stream Rugby()
Pingback: Lake Travis Roofing Company()
Pingback: restaurants westfield london()
Pingback: http://mootools.net/forge/profile/lateshayadu19()
Pingback: tapas in london()
Pingback: Nursery Rhymes()
Pingback: abundance()
Pingback: printingvip()
Pingback: ï»¿garden designers()
Pingback: sms lån()
Pingback: Rechnungen erstellen()
Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan()
Pingback: EPF UAN()
Pingback: live trading events daily()
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire()
Pingback: ï»¿Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: aloe vera drinks()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: best air purifier()
Pingback: Rugby Online Stream()
Pingback: Banheira()
Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: romano's bankruptcy()
Pingback: deck builder Austin()
Pingback: Austin deck builders()
Pingback: cash for houses()
Pingback: Skimpy one piece()
Pingback: plombier paris()
Pingback: Perseverance Quotes()
Pingback: roller banner printing()
Pingback: garden designer()
Pingback: Immigration attorney Asheville()
Pingback: locksmith for cars()
Pingback: integrated wealth management san jose()
Pingback: tapas bluewater()
Pingback: tapas meadowhall()
Pingback: data storage()
Pingback: how to find a job()
Pingback: sex toys australia()
Pingback: vinyl windows replacement()
Pingback: Lyft driving California()
Pingback: gpsshk()
Pingback: Click Now()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: golf transportation()
Pingback: yacht business()
Pingback: metabolic cooking()
Pingback: Dream of life()
Pingback: Pressure Wash St. Louis()
Pingback: Ermenegildo Zegna()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientologist()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology()
Pingback: High Risk Credit Card Processing()
Pingback: neo2 review()
Pingback: Non Profits Credit Card Processing()
Pingback: Manual Timesheets()
Pingback: vitamine a zuur()
Pingback: inflatable water slide for sale()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: audio guide systems()
Pingback: gay tube()
Pingback: CARS Ford GT Exotic super car compilation sounds start Specifications()
Pingback: magical corporate event entertainment()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: keyword snatcher()
Pingback: professional resume services writing()
Pingback: android game source()
Pingback: resume services()
Pingback: slither.io game()
Pingback: power injection molding()
Pingback: seo services()
Pingback: easiest ways to make money()
Pingback: Auto Detail Seattle()
Pingback: Mae()
Pingback: Barbara()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: landscaping austin()
Pingback: brazzers videos for free()
Pingback: Kool Daddy Motorcicles()
Pingback: Rotary Evaporator()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: Tess and Trish jewelry()
Pingback: Upper east side tms therapy()
Pingback: Memorial Jewelry()
Pingback: 45minute()
Pingback: new york()
Pingback: westlake drain cleaning()
Pingback: Homepage()
Pingback: Roulette()
Pingback: ï»¿Roulette()
Pingback: conversation chemistry()
Pingback: cryptocurrency payment service providers()
Pingback: rosin()
Pingback: Pentest()
Pingback: Judi online()
Pingback: erotic4u()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: college schedule maker()
Pingback: schedule maker()
Pingback: Tableau Consultants()
Pingback: data visualization designer()
Pingback: Fine Arts()
Pingback: venta y alquiler chalet adosados rincon de la victoria()
Pingback: psychologist cedarhurst()
Pingback: NBA Online Stream()
Pingback: Startup()
Pingback: knifes kitchen block set apex()
Pingback: puno la paz bus()
Pingback: Coachella 2016()
Pingback: interior design houston()
Pingback: Daily horoscopes()
Pingback: Roller banners()
Pingback: 2000escorts.springfellows.pw()
Pingback: instagram porn()
Pingback: instagram porn()
Pingback: bubblenews()
Pingback: instant payday()
Pingback: Laser Printers()
Pingback: alive air purifiers()
Pingback: ï»¿seo()
Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: Hulu Login()
Pingback: search engine optimization services()
Pingback: ï»¿edarling()
Pingback: buy real youtube views()
Pingback: vendita piante online()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: europecar()
Pingback: photinia red robin()
Pingback: Synergy Spanish()
Pingback: Article builder()
Pingback: sleep aid()
Pingback: white label casino()
Pingback: divinecaroline()
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer()
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer()
Pingback: easywebinar()
Pingback: alopecia areata()
Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal()
Pingback: riparazione iphone()
Pingback: ï»¿judi bola()
Pingback: LLaveros personalizados()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: glossycleaners()
Pingback: TulsaBail Bondsman()
Pingback: freelance illustrator()
Pingback: London Intellectual Property lawyers()
Pingback: svyelp.bagging.top()
Pingback: digital outdoor projector housings()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: escorts()
Pingback: game cheat apps download()
Pingback: calvert county homes for sale()
Pingback: california psychics()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Superior singing method()
Pingback: hanky()
Pingback: get your ex lover back,()
Pingback: nasze prace()
Pingback: handmade()
Pingback: visit this page()
Pingback: washingtoneat24hours.bagging.top()
Pingback: Whip()
Pingback: Carli()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: http://sedotwc-surabaya.webs.com/()
Pingback: loans no credit check()
Pingback: resignation letter sample()
Pingback: Marketing Company()
Pingback: psychic source customer reviews()
Pingback: School Teacher Cover Letters()
Pingback: logo design sydney()
Pingback: clash royale free gems()
Pingback: designer girls clothing()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: multilingual seo expert()
Pingback: binary options()
Pingback: Read More Here()
Pingback: look what I found()
Pingback: counselled.info()
Pingback: view more()
Pingback: funny jokes()
Pingback: CDR SAMPLES FOR CIVIL ENGINEERS()
Pingback: aweber email marketing()
Pingback: geil sex date()
Pingback: lawn mower repair()
Pingback: groups chat()
Pingback: formation anglais lyon()
Pingback: raspberry ketone()
Pingback: Clash of Royale Hack Gem Android and iOS Chest()
Pingback: Credit Restoration()
Pingback: drone list()
Pingback: in home pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: Magic of making up()
Pingback: Cerchio nel grano()
Pingback: overnight pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: dog walker in naples()
Pingback: power inverters()
Pingback: Los Cabos limousines()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: get ex back jealousy()
Pingback: startups in India()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: Prostate Cancer Treatment()
Pingback: Rhodium Plated Jewelry()
Pingback: SILVER SPRING best house cleaner()
Pingback: لعبة قمار()
Pingback: Online MBA rankings()
Pingback: InstallShield 2016()
Pingback: Erin()
Pingback: cabinet comptable strasbourg()
Pingback: expert adviser()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/SuperGaminator.Gutschein/()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki()
Pingback: share videos with friends()
Pingback: small home safe()
Pingback: disco lights outdoor()
Pingback: Gym Shorts()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/()
Pingback: java courses in niit pune()
Pingback: gap cover for cars()
Pingback: free messenger()
Pingback: http://is.gd/mobilestrikegametips()
Pingback: Val Daring()
Pingback: Rodger Conorich()
Pingback: free xbox live codes list 2014()
Pingback: puppy sitter()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: www.rosengard.tv()
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: Carli()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: austin emergency plumbing()
Pingback: http://www.facebook.com/CleaningQuotes()
Pingback: Renay()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: landscaper Canberra()
Pingback: العاب()
Pingback: tenerife property()
Pingback: punta cana grand palladium bavaro()
Pingback: Airline approved Pet transport container in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes()
Pingback: arachnid dart boards distributors()
Pingback: bathroom scale that hangs on wall()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: diabetes()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: trip expriences()
Pingback: fitness()
Pingback: human resources()
Pingback: Email marketing USA()
Pingback: Ways to make money online in Nigeria()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia 70% hca()
Pingback: large storage chests and trunks()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract webmd()
Pingback: u php unicode()
Pingback: GPS Tracker()
Pingback: consignment shops paris()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: News Magazine()
Pingback: mobile development()
Pingback: naples cat sitters()
Pingback: overnight pet care naples()
Pingback: social media optimization service()
Pingback: Kaycee()
Pingback: water cooler jug pump()
Pingback: ahana()
Pingback: sales training singapore()
Pingback: pa system rental singapore()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: boom beach cheats()
Pingback: cheats for my singing monsters()
Pingback: hack boom beach()
Pingback: hungry shark evolution cheat()
Pingback: my company()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: paid search minneapolis()
Pingback: meaning of alberto()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: Selena()
Pingback: chinese babies names()
Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum()
Pingback: pictures of eyelash extensions()
Pingback: baby history()
Pingback: th8 base layouts()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin()
Pingback: this one()
Pingback: royalclub()
Pingback: fuck machine()
Pingback: get paid google play porns for free()
Pingback: how to make anals and make money()
Pingback: http://www.mountziontours.co.za/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=163469()
Pingback: how to make an anal icon()
Pingback: base layout for town hall 9 in clan war()
Pingback: good anal ios()
Pingback: Get More Info()
Pingback: seo services()
Pingback: shy amateur wife in a essay threesome()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: minneapolis seo services()
Pingback: ebay 32 inch tv()
Pingback: SMTP Scanner Private()
Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop()
Pingback: Glenna()
Pingback: valentines day pictures()
Pingback: Wiki links()
Pingback: casinos online()
Pingback: http://presell.katalog-listastron.pl/firmowa-strona-www/()
Pingback: eague of legends t-shirt shop()
Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt()
Pingback: ramalan zodiak cancer 2016()
Pingback: dog playpen()
Pingback: bikinis()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: zubin medora()
Pingback: curso de detetive()
Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories()
Pingback: ecograf ieftin()
Pingback: content()
Pingback: Olinda Barrena()
Pingback: Web Site()
Pingback: car service staten island to jfk()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: quick fat loss diet()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney hershey()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: buy products wholesale()
Pingback: buy t-shirt()
Pingback: groupon coupons()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: how to get free netflix membership()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: ecograf portabil()
Pingback: thuis geld bijverdienen()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg()
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()