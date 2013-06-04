Four seniors injured in high-rise apartment blaze

Firefighters climbed 10 flights of stairs to rescue seniors stranded in smoke-filled rooms and hallways in a high-rise apartment building that caught fire in Highland Park on Monday night.

One person was in serious condition. Three others were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters evacuated more than 150 seniors from the Labelle Towers after a fire broke out in an apartment on the seventh floor.

Seniors, some of them in wheelchairs or visibly sick, waited outside for three hours while firefighters extinguished the blaze and drew smoke out of the building. Tenants on the seventh floor were not able to return.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.