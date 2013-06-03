Feds: Michigan schools may continue using Native American mascots

The dozens of Michigan schools that use Native American mascots won’t have to change their names or images after feds Monday rejected a complaint by some of the state’s school districts.
That’s good news for school teams like the Clinton Redskins, Morely-Stanwood Mohawks,Utica Chiefs, Chippewa Valley Big Reds, Saugatuck Indians, Plymouth Canton Chiefs, Marquette Redmen and Grass Lake Warriors, to name a few.
The case could have forced schools nationwide to change their mascot’s name.
But the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights dismissed concerns that the negative stereotypes were impacting the academics of Native American students, saying the evidence was insufficient.
The Michigan Department of Civil Rights maintains the stereotypes are discriminatory and offensive.
“A growing and unrebutted body of evidence now establishes that the use of American Indian imagery reinforces stereotypes in a way that negatively impacts the potential for achievement by students with American Indian ancestry,” the agency argued. “Continued use of American Indian mascots, names, nicknames, logos, slogans, chants and/or other imagery creates a hostile environment and denies equal rights to all current and future American Indian students and must therefore cease.”
Here is a list of Michigan schools with American Indian mascots.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: how to lose weight very fast()
Pingback: 神鬼世界充值()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: best umbrella nyc()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: buy hacklink()
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars()
Pingback: hacklink()
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/24U9YDr()
Pingback: home()
Pingback: 觀看色情肛門()
Pingback: cedr()
Pingback: Online Reviews()
Pingback: podlogi drewniane dlh()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: next page()
Pingback: Removals Gloucester()
Pingback: Removals Cheltenham()
Pingback: iv therapy coral springs()
Pingback: Email advertising()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: sklejka dlh()
Pingback: american heritage biomass()
Pingback: ashley madison apk()
Pingback: beautiful faces()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: best 144hz monitor()
Pingback: spanish tapas in london()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: blaty drewniane()
Pingback: http://ready4ehr.info/story/104653()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: iv therapy coral springs()
Pingback: fake taxi()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: iv therapy miami beach()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: samsung unlocking()
Pingback: motor club of america scam()
Pingback: restaurants shoreditch()
Pingback: garden designers london()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: buy google cheat()
Pingback: buy hacklink()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: restaurants grand central()
Pingback: spanish tapas bars in london()
Pingback: Stamford painting contractor in()
Pingback: sms lån()
Pingback: garden designers london()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: vipprinting()
Pingback: printing vip()
Pingback: tantric massage()
Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan()
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: RugbyOnlineStream()
Pingback: implicit self and life development via spiritual direction()
Pingback: hepa air purifiers()
Pingback: vancouver best seo services and florida best seo company()
Pingback: romano's jewelers()
Pingback: tapas meadowhall()
Pingback: ï»¿garden design()
Pingback: tapas grand central()
Pingback: vinyl windows()
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Bonus()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: jvzoo review blog()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientologist()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery()
Pingback: bounce house wholesale()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Visit Website()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: representative resume()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: work resume()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon 25 off()
Pingback: Jane()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: brazzers porn()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: Tess and Trish bracelet()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: Roulette()
Pingback: dailymotion bot()
Pingback: cutegirlporn.datingwomen.top()
Pingback: class schedule maker()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: schedule maker()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: NBA Live Stream()
Pingback: knifes kitchen block set cheap()
Pingback: cusco to puno()
Pingback: global test market()
Pingback: melalecua reviews()
Pingback: bionaire hepa air purifier()
Pingback: speargun()
Pingback: photoclubs.datingwomen.top()
Pingback: ï»¿seo()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: high seo ranking()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: ï»¿edarling()
Pingback: vendita piante online()
Pingback: cppgotporn.acreen.top()
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer()
Pingback: baldness()
Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam()
Pingback: riparazione iphone roma()
Pingback: Teflon beaker low form()
Pingback: tormkey casino solution()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: stepchange.aguide.win()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: game cheat apps android market()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: http://www.cityprodentists.com()
Pingback: reviews on california psychics()
Pingback: look at this website()
Pingback: allkindsofebonys.adultcafe.pw()
Pingback: Kandace()
Pingback: free psychic reading()
Pingback: http://pusatrombong.yolasite.com/()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: airport porn()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: psychic source review()
Pingback: clash royale hack gems()
Pingback: ADO Den Haag()
Pingback: check this out()
Pingback: visit this weblink()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: check this out()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: free proxies()
Pingback: jew jokes()
Pingback: geil sex date()
Pingback: Clash Royale Hack Android()
Pingback: grass()
Pingback: Jami()
Pingback: john persons()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: skinny fiber()
Pingback: geniux.com()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Clicks()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: text your ex back book review()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: naples dog walker()
Pingback: Startups Events()
Pingback: SuperGaminator Bonus()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: mini disco ball laser()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: Foster Borger()
Pingback: java courses in pune()
Pingback: gain followers on instagram()
Pingback: free messenger()
Pingback: mobile strike hack apk()
Pingback: lovetts pet care()
Pingback: disco light fanfiction()
Pingback: packing and unpacking()
Pingback: fly swatter kmart()
Pingback: Go Here()
Pingback: bird sitter()
Pingback: rosengard.tv()
Pingback: australias worst bank()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: Courtyard gardens Canberra()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: punta cana viajes baratos()
Pingback: IATA Compliant Pet Travel Crates for sales in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes()
Pingback: sticky notes in windows 10()
Pingback: car accessories shop in dubai()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: affiliate()
Pingback: Nia()
Pingback: Travel guide blog()
Pingback: how to make money online()
Pingback: get er done()
Pingback: free trial white kidney bean extract()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia upset stomach()
Pingback: GPS Tracker()
Pingback: mayoral children's clothes 2014()
Pingback: led lights under car two pieces()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine()
Pingback: website development()
Pingback: best naples pet sitters()
Pingback: kitten sitter()
Pingback: best digital marketing agency()
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga()
Pingback: advertiser()
Pingback: 5 gallon glass water bottle dispenser()
Pingback: leadership courses in singapore()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: healthy food in singapore()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: boom beach apk mod()
Pingback: hack hungry shark()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: Descargar Musica()
Pingback: th8 war base anti goho()
Pingback: minneapolis seo specialist()
Pingback: Full Article()
Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum()
Pingback: the eyebrow place()
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin()
Pingback: baby names()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: poker()
Pingback: town hall 8 war base()
Pingback: graphic design()
Pingback: Serina()
Pingback: Visit Website()
Pingback: apple shooter()
Pingback: ebay bid retraction()
Pingback: family guy porn essay()
Pingback: seo training minneapolis()
Pingback: minneapolis seo video()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia kit()
Pingback: kids toys boys()
Pingback: Emails Extractor Private()
Pingback: http://portal.dot.co.pl/profesjonalne-strony-www-2/()
Pingback: Brandbanglaeshop()
Pingback: online slots()
Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt()
Pingback: league of legends t-shirt shop()
Pingback: ramalan zodiak 2016()
Pingback: medora centre()
Pingback: womens swimwear()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: curso de detetive particular profissional()
Pingback: Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories()
Pingback: pret ecograf()
Pingback: Gaylene()
Pingback: a fantastic read()
Pingback: auto portfolio services inc()
Pingback: read review()
Pingback: Emelia Krumvieda()
Pingback: Best Prostate Supplement()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: how to lose body fat()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney carlisle()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: best t-shirt design()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: opensky coupon()
Pingback: groupon customer service()
Pingback: netflix account free()
Pingback: ecograf ieftin()
Pingback: werken bij islive()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: http://islamportal.com/index.php?title=User:JaninaLyster519()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg()
Pingback: 2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt()
Pingback: fifa 16 coins free generator()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: Garcinia Cambogia()
Pingback: onlinestore()
Pingback: Amarillo()
Pingback: airduct()
Pingback: where to buy backlinks()
Pingback: mollen carbid()