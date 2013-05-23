Detroit mayoral candidate Duggan remains on ballot with split Election Commission ruling

Former Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Duggan did not violate minimum residency requirements to become an official candidate in the race to replace outgoing Mayor Dave Bing, the Detroit Election Commission ruled Thursday.

But just as quickly, community activist Robert Davis said he plans to appeal the 2-1 decision as early as Friday.

The commission met today to determine whether Duggan violated the city charter by filing to become an official candidate two weeks shy of being a registered voter in the city for a required year. The commission ruled that a candidate must be a registered voter for a year by the filing deadline, not by the time the candidate actually filed.

In this case, Duggan was a registered voter for a year in Detroit before the May 14 deadline to file for candidacy. Duggam filed on April 2.

The dissenting voice on the commission, City Council President Charles Pugh, said the city charter clearly requires mayoral candidates to be registered voters for at least a year before they file to become official candidates.

The other commissioners, City Clerk Janice Winfrey and Detroit’s top attorney, Edward Keelean, sided with a state law that allows residents to become official candidates for office as long as they were registered to vote in the city for a year by the filing deadline.

The city and state laws are in conflict, which is why the ultimate decision likely will be made by a court.