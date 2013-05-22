Mayoral candidate Mike Duggan faces removal from ballot over residency requirements

Mayoral candidate Mike Duggan, who assembled a strong campaign team and made surprising inroads in the predominately African American city, committed a foolish error that could force him off the ballot.

When Duggan filed to become an official candidate on April 2, he was two weeks shy of being registered to vote in Detroit for a year. The city charter clearly requires candidates to be registered to vote in Detroit for at least one year “at the time of filing for office.”

Now one of his competitors, Tom Barrow, is asking Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey to remove Duggan from the ballot.

“Mr. Duggan’s negligence disqualifies him from certification to the Detroit Election Commission for the August 6, 2013 ballot,” the accountant and perennial candidate wrote to Winfrey.

Duggan’s camp, which quietly is scrambling to salvage its campaign from a technical error, maintains publicly that the charter’s intent was to ensure candidates lived in the city for at least a year before the filing deadline, which was May 14 – 13 months after Duggan moved to Palmer Woods.

The decision will be handled Thursday afternoon during a meeting of the city’s election commission, which includes Winfrey, City Council President Charles Pugh and corporation counsel, Edward Keelean.