Plumes of black smoke paint the Detroit skyline

Ontario fire

Photo courtesy of Alex Alsup

At first glimpse, it looked like downtown Detroit was on fire.

But the enormous clouds of dark smoke are coming from a blaze across the Detroit River in Windsor.

The fire broke out in a field stacked with plastic in an industrial section of the city’s west-side on the 700 block of Sprucewood Avenue, according to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services.

