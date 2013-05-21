Feds: Ex-finance chief at Detroit Public Library charged for taking $1.4 million in bribes

Federal authorities charged a former high-ranking official of Detroit Public Schools today with 21 counts connected to accusations that he took $1.4 million in kickbacks and bribes.

Former Chief Administrative Officer Tim Cromer, 46, of West Bloomfield, and two library technology contractors were charged in the indictment.

“The bribery scheme alleged in the indictment represents a betrayal of the honest employees who have dedicated themselves to serving the Detroit Public Library and its patrons,” U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade said.

The FBI raided library offices in November and removed boxes of evidence. The indictments are the first charges to result from the raid.

Comer is accused of helping Henley create a business and win a contract from the cash-starved library system. For his help, Comer is accused of receiving a $625,000 kickback.

Comer also is accused of taking a nearly $800,000 bribe from Hearn’s company, Cubemation, for approving a non-bid library contract for $2.8 million.

Each suspect faces up to 10 years in prison.

Comer, who was making $145,000 a year, was fired in February.

He couldn’t be reached for comment.