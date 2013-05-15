Detroit mayoral candidates Duggan, Napoleon accused of violating election laws

Detroit mayoral candidate Tom Barrow claims three of his opponents committed campaign violations that are egregious enough to dismiss their candidacy.

The perennial candidate and accountant filed a complaint with City Clerk Janice Winfrey that alleges Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, former Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Duggan and state Rep. John Olumba failed to file required campaign finance reports and pay late fees. He also said Duggan failed to dissolve his Wayne County prosecutor campaign committee, as required by law.

Those violations, he maintains, are reason enough to remove the candidates from the April 6 primary election.

“These are fatal violations of Michigan’s campaign and election laws and each candidate is ultimately responsible for proper compliance to ensure that every aspect of their candidacy is complete, thorough and defensible,” Barrow said Tuesday.

Barrow said he hopes the clerk does the right thing.

“This is not heavy-lifting on the part of the city clerk; this is as routine as having to pay a parking ticket,” Barrow said. “The law is exceptionally clear and in plain language, so we do not expect anything other than the city clerk to not certify these individuals to the Detroit Election Commission as is required by state law.”

The candidates said they did nothing wrong and expect no intervention in the campaign.

The clerk didn’t return a call for comment.