Fallen Westland firefighter featured in poignant documentary about saving lives

Just before Brian Woehlke became a Westland firefighter, he was a fun-loving paramedic with a knack for soothing people in pain.

The 29-year-old firefighter is featured in a short, poignant documentary about saving lives as a paramedic in metro Detroit and Chicago.

“Helping people is great,” a soft-spoken Woehlke said in the film, Image of the Invisible. “You get to touch people’s lives.”

Woehlke died after a roof collapsed on him in Westland while he was fighting a fire in a strip mall.

The documentary shows the young father tenderly caring for an elderly woman with chest pains in Detroit.

Firefighters are raising money for Woehlke’s wife, Jennifer, and their daughter, Ava.

To donate money and receive a T-shirt emblazoned with Woehlke’s name and his department’s seal, click here.