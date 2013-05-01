Two people murdered in Detroit arson fire but investigators took more than hour to respond

Detroit firefighters did all they could. They extinguished the fire and carried out the victims.

Two dead. Another suspected arson. No law enforcement.

“The fire has been determined as an arson and was tured over to the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Division,” Lt. Gerod Funderberg told us.

By the time an arson investigator arrived, more than an hour had passed since the fire broke out at Woodhall and Mack near Grosse Pointe on Monday night.

The impact of public safety cuts last year is playing out in dramatic fashion. On Tuesday evening, police were unavailable to respond to a bomb scare that prompted the evacuation of residents living near West Warren and Woodmont. Firefighters later determined the device was not a bomb.

Details of Monday’s suspected arson have been withheld pending a murder investigation.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Neighbors said the victims were friendly and not the type to have enemies.

