Lens on Detroit: Explore the nation’s 3 most dangerous neighborhoods in photos

Don’t ask Shawn Freeman to count the number of times he’s been robbed, beaten or threatened.

“You serious?” Freeman asked me, lifting sunglasses from his eyes on his patio on Detroit’s west side. “Too many time to count. (Crime) is a way of life here. You got to fend for yourself.”

Freeman lives in the nation’s most dangerous neighborhood, according to a NeighborhoodScout.com survey of FBI data from 17,000 local law enforcement agencies. Living at the corner of West Chicago and Livernois, Freeman isn’t surprised his neighborhood was determined to be the most violent in the country. Violent crimes include murder, rape, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

The survey’s three worst neighborhoods:

West Chicago/Livernois near The Jeffries Free Way and Joy Road. Mack and Helen near Mt. Elliot Gratiot and Rosemarry, between East Outer Drive and Dickerson.