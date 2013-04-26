Artist who posted Nazi message at Packard Plant targets Brewster Projects with commentary on poor

Remnants of the past residents are scattered throughout the abandoned row houses at the Brewster Projects in Detroit – tattered stuffed animals and couches, dirty mattresses, books and clothes.
Erected on the front lawns are what look like real estate signs, but read, “Collateral Damage” on one side, and “Yankee Go Home” on the other.
It’s the second installation in a series called “We are zombies” by guerrilla artist “Penny Gaff.”
The artist said the idea is to call attention to the forgotten Detroiters who were victimized by greedy politicians and corporations.
“This latest work is a commentary on the condition and lives of those (domestic and foreign) that are not part of the hyper-narrative,” Gaff wrote us in an email.
His first installation got national attention after the Anti-Defamation League called it anti-Semitic. Gaff posted the infamous German slogan, Arbeit Macht Frei, which translates to “Work Will Make you Free,” on the overpass of the abandoned Packard Plant. The slogan was spelled out in the same font as the one posted on the gates of the Auschwitz concentration camp in the 1940s.
Gaff said the sign was commentary on the “economic genocide” that left much of Detroit in ruins.
Got tips or suggestions? Contact Steve at sneavling@gmail.com.
Steve Neavling, who lives on the city’s east side, is an investigative journalist, a freelance reporter for Reuters and former city hall reporter for the Detroit Free Press. Neavling explores corruption, Detroit’s unsung heroes and the underbelly of an oft-misunderstood city.
Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for many more daily updates, investigations, photos and videos of the Motor City.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: situs judi terpercaya()
Pingback: taruhan bola malam ini()
Pingback: fantasy sports()
Pingback: 龙珠秀场币充值()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: Hemlarm()
Pingback: hacklink()
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: LikeEJ Waist Trainer()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1ZVY7l8()
Pingback: Five little monkeys jumping on the bed()
Pingback: Https://Neu.Edu.Tr/()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: 10 mais()
Pingback: look what i found()
Pingback: t shirt printing murah()
Pingback: 觀看色情肛門()
Pingback: car()
Pingback: podlogi drewniane dlh()
Pingback: cedr dlh()
Pingback: Original Product For Sale()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: visuals()
Pingback: Removals Company Gloucester()
Pingback: Storage Cheltenham()
Pingback: iv therapy day spa()
Pingback: ï»¿Storage Company Cheltenham()
Pingback: vAuto Login()
Pingback: elewacja dlh()
Pingback: Latest Offer()
Pingback: pass: r0tmwBlR86()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: casual club funciona()
Pingback: american heritage inc()
Pingback: Brian wiita()
Pingback: sklejka()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: drjaydani()
Pingback: restaurants shoreditch()
Pingback: 2016 monitor blackhat seo buying guide()
Pingback: Marketing information()
Pingback: http://goedinburgh2016.info/story.php?id=36368()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: purificadoras()
Pingback: Singapore Online Marketing()
Pingback: fake taxi()
Pingback: kids songs()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh()
Pingback: pornolar()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fornir()
Pingback: samsung unlocking()
Pingback: iv therapy ft lauderdale()
Pingback: garden designer london()
Pingback: iv therapy boca()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: Website Builder()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: travel drive motors for excavators()
Pingback: buy hacklink()
Pingback: M8BET()
Pingback: dietista barcelona()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: Laser Engraving Singapore()
Pingback: club flyers templates photoshop free()
Pingback: iv therapy dayton ohio()
Pingback: LiveStreamRugby()
Pingback: where to buy OnePlus 3 online()
Pingback: restaurants bluewater()
Pingback: spanish tapas london()
Pingback: restaurants grand central()
Pingback: indirimli elektrik()
Pingback: avast license key()
Pingback: افضل العاب اونلين()
Pingback: printing vip()
Pingback: tantric massage()
Pingback: printingvip.com()
Pingback: Coaching()
Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: ï»¿Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: make money from home()
Pingback: Limousine Vancouver BC()
Pingback: affordable mover vancouver bc()
Pingback: RugbyOnlineStream()
Pingback: romano's bankruptcy()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: Men's magazine()
Pingback: the best spinner coupon code()
Pingback: burien wa dentist()
Pingback: no credit check loans()
Pingback: tapas bluewater()
Pingback: tapas westfield()
Pingback: ï»¿garden design()
Pingback: Granite countertops Ottawa()
Pingback: windows and doors()
Pingback: Watch This()
Pingback: funny video()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: stresser()
Pingback: jvzoo top seller()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: neo2 software()
Pingback: inflatable slide()
Pingback: look what I found()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: dig this()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: programmer resume()
Pingback: Emmanuel Mudiay 2015 Jersey()
Pingback: SEO Denmark()
Pingback: Negativity()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon()
Pingback: ways to make money online()
Pingback: christian()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: best of life()
Pingback: brazzers videos for free()
Pingback: ultimate demon discount()
Pingback: Interjero dizainas()
Pingback: Tess and Trish bracelet()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: betting predictions()
Pingback: Computer football score predictions()
Pingback: Last of the Far Gods()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: Online Casino()
Pingback: Casino()
Pingback: dailymotion bot()
Pingback: hit songwriting tips()
Pingback: stories()
Pingback: home athletes foot remedies()
Pingback: www.optake.com()
Pingback: www.nicklachey.us()
Pingback: China Engineering Equipment Network Co.,Ltd()
Pingback: surface()
Pingback: como hacer app()
Pingback: schedule maker()
Pingback: class schedule maker()
Pingback: Online Marketing Singapore()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: SEO Norge()
Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams()
Pingback: Buy Beats exclusive rights()
Pingback: cuzco to puno()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: melalecua reviews()
Pingback: instagram porn()
Pingback: ï»¿calinti icerik()
Pingback: spearguns()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: speargun()
Pingback: ï»¿seo()
Pingback: search engine optimization keywords()
Pingback: Dubstep()
Pingback: best cute love quotes()
Pingback: vendita piante online()
Pingback: vendita piante online()
Pingback: ï»¿edarling()
Pingback: free hosting()
Pingback: nationalenquirer.guitarherobrokemyknee.com()
Pingback: finance dashboard()
Pingback: BRING OUT THE GIMP()
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer()
Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam()
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer()
Pingback: residential overhead garage door installation austin()
Pingback: riparazione iphone()
Pingback: best home remedies for asthma()
Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal()
Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal()
Pingback: horror()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Transitioning Junior Military Officers()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: sherwood furniture()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: ar-arfacebook.aguide.win()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: Ellavage Hydrating Moisturizer Review()
Pingback: find babes online()
Pingback: android game cheat engine()
Pingback: online gambling()
Pingback: Traditional Witchcraft()
Pingback: Make Money From Home 2017()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: strategy()
Pingback: fryzury na sezon jesien / zima 2013()
Pingback: diaper-bois()
Pingback: http://www.cityprodentists.com()
Pingback: Swimming Goggles()
Pingback: brokenwaterheater()
Pingback: buyers advocate()
Pingback: bloomberg.bagging.top()
Pingback: Jackeline()
Pingback: Vinyl Window Installation()
Pingback: pitching drills()
Pingback: http://kincirtambak.livejournal.com/()
Pingback: Topps Football cards()
Pingback: Motivational Good Morning Quotes for him or her()
Pingback: prints vip()
Pingback: LEIYAO Technology Co., Ltd()
Pingback: funnylifequotescollection.com()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: psychic source()
Pingback: jetsmarter()
Pingback: Body painting hk()
Pingback: Alexis Texas Body Measurements()
Pingback: exercise()
Pingback: clash royale generator online()
Pingback: seo Norge()
Pingback: Apply for a First Time Buyer Mortgage()
Pingback: Piano samples()
Pingback: fat burners for women that work()
Pingback: Voetbal den haag()
Pingback: free samples()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: Related Site()
Pingback: Day care()
Pingback: Discover More Here()
Pingback: happy birthday()
Pingback: my site()
Pingback: no deposit casino bonus codesï¿½()
Pingback: Air Conditioning repair North Richland hills()
Pingback: Dining and Clubbing in Colombo, Thumbs()
Pingback: vape()
Pingback: how to get a six pack fast()
Pingback: Quotes That Inspire You To Be Happy()
Pingback: m88()
Pingback: clash royale android()
Pingback: marquetry beds()
Pingback: kitten sitter()
Pingback: lawn mower repair()
Pingback: email marketing software uk()
Pingback: rodan and fields scam()
Pingback: jab comix()
Pingback: Singapore Dog Training()
Pingback: lakeway water damage restoration()
Pingback: overnight cat sitter naples fl()
Pingback: 100% pure forskolin for sale()
Pingback: drone list()
Pingback: naples best pet sitter()
Pingback: naples dog walker()
Pingback: startups in Chennai()
Pingback: dog sitter naples()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()
Pingback: san diego realtor()
Pingback: latest hollywood gossip()
Pingback: Make your own word search()
Pingback: poslovni prostor()
Pingback: property()
Pingback: Natural Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: Gym Shorts()
Pingback: small disco ball light()
Pingback: most expensive jewelry for Dummies()
Pingback: Obama student loan forgiveness()
Pingback: Plastic Surgery Plano TX()
Pingback: Best Nootropics()
Pingback: fitness connection()
Pingback: duckbill check valve water flood diffuser()
Pingback: USA Box Express LLC()
Pingback: Run A Webinar Review()
Pingback: Canon Pixma MG5420()
Pingback: Body Shop Brooklyn()
Pingback: Better Call Saul streaming gratuit()
Pingback: smg()
Pingback: solar related()
Pingback: roasting pan vs casserole dish()
Pingback: http://cutt.us/zZciY()
Pingback: This Site()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: makeup caddy organizer uk()
Pingback: disco light professor download()
Pingback: greatest pet sitter in naples fl()
Pingback: electrician Liverpool()
Pingback: Femme de menage montreal()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: www.rosengard.tv()
Pingback: casino malaysia()
Pingback: legal highs Europe()
Pingback: dryer vent hose()
Pingback: Scalping Emini()
Pingback: gap insurance quote()
Pingback: Power devices and meters()
Pingback: latest virtual reality gaming()
Pingback: music()
Pingback: lifelock reviews()
Pingback: Toys()
Pingback: women s nose hair trimmer()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: car accessories house dubai()
Pingback: tv antennas build your own()
Pingback: sticky notes link folder with a space()
Pingback: Maria Åkerberg()
Pingback: electro house 2016()
Pingback: PURCHASE AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE()
Pingback: agen judi sbobet()
Pingback: Action-Approach()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: Easy TV Money Review()
Pingback: Microcap()
Pingback: iq option()
Pingback: Banheira Hidro()
Pingback: pelangsing()
Pingback: Quickbooks online support()
Pingback: scriptbay()
Pingback: athletic greens()
Pingback: we buy houses san antonio()
Pingback: naples dog walkers()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Malang()
Pingback: FM store fixtures()
Pingback: security cameras()
Pingback: malaga agencia de publicidad()
Pingback: test()
Pingback: water bottle pump manual()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: Wide Roller banners()
Pingback: logo design melbourne()
Pingback: sound system rental singapore()
Pingback: birthday party planner()
Pingback: Simple Drawing()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: boom beach cheat()
Pingback: facebook personalities()
Pingback: cheats for hungry shark()
Pingback: my singing monsters unlimited diamonds()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: italiana name()
Pingback: Teresa()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Jc Cravey()
Pingback: internet marketing firm minneapolis()
Pingback: self help podcasts()
Pingback: reviewed()
Pingback: Enea Angelo Trevisan()
Pingback: news()
Pingback: Best Affiliate Marketing Programs()
Pingback: CANON PIXMA iP100 Driver Free()
Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum()
Pingback: eyelash extension reviews()
Pingback: travr()
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: blackjack()
Pingback: this link()
Pingback: disengaged employee()
Pingback: software digital signage()
Pingback: Logo design sydney()
Pingback: GY6()
Pingback: valentines day gifts for her()
Pingback: http://sindambulancia.org.br/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=232431()
Pingback: cindy morgan nude app()
Pingback: frankies bikinis 2016()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: fan art merchandise()
Pingback: led photometer()
Pingback: free instagram followers website()
Pingback: anal store description()
Pingback: teen camel toe development()
Pingback: Chere()
Pingback: Full Report()
Pingback: Peppa Pig()
Pingback: Homepage()
Pingback: toy()
Pingback: comprar seguidores twitter()
Pingback: apple shooter 2()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: minneapolis internet marketing()
Pingback: ebay right deals uk()
Pingback: jamu kuat()
Pingback: llaveros para hoteles()
Pingback: melissa & doug trunki()
Pingback: Emails Extractor Private()
Pingback: PREMIUM PROMOTIONS ON EXCLUSIVE CLUB CASINO()
Pingback: Back links()
Pingback: valentines day 2016()
Pingback: casino bonuses()
Pingback: Jimmie Kmet()
Pingback: drain clearing()
Pingback: www.luvmehair.com()
Pingback: email verification()
Pingback: ramalan zodiak()
Pingback: puppy playpen()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: bikini()
Pingback: estate sales pittsburgh()
Pingback: plumbing repair Allandale()
Pingback: Habib Shekhanzai()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: medora centre()
Pingback: curso de detetive particular profissional()
Pingback: Leaflet printing()
Pingback: Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories()
Pingback: Bobbie Mcferran()
Pingback: Enlarged prostate supplement()
Pingback: Flavia()
Pingback: visit the website()
Pingback: pop over to this website()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: raspdiet()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney hershey()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: best deals online()
Pingback: Green SEO Writing()
Pingback: groupon customer service()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: geld verdienen met seks()
Pingback: http://khe-sto.info/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/324417()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews()
Pingback: ccm4n5ts5mrctwy354wc3()
Pingback: cn7v5wocmtxwn5tvbtwxdfsddv()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: Bing Bounces | Lansing Square()
Pingback: Bing Bounces | Windsor Square()