Lens on Detroit: Explore inside historic Masonic Temple as officials fight to save neo-gothic building from auction

The world’s largest Masonic Temple was on the verge of being sold at a tax foreclosure auction, but Masonic officials made a $10,000 payment this morning and reached a deal with Wayne County to maintain ownership of the historic neo-gothic building on Temple in Detroit.

The Masonic Temple Association said it planned to pay the $152,000 bill by June 3.

Masonic officials told me today they have been in talks with developers to transform part of the temple into commercial space and a hotel.