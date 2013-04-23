Owner of Cafe D’Mongo’s attacked by graffiti vandals trying to deface Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue

The owner of Cafe D’Mongo’s Speakeasy in downtown Detroit was attacked Monday by two graffiti writers who were trying to deface the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue next door.

Larry Mongo suffered cuts and bruises after confronting the vandals on the roof of the two-story building, he said today.

“Home from the hospital after being attacked by TAGGERS,” Mongo wrote on the cafe’s Facbeook page.

Mongo said he was attacked by the vandals, whom he described as white males and medium height. One had reddish blond hair, and the other had dark hair beneath a Tigers cap.

Mongo said he has security footage that he plans to soon release.

He had some harsh words for the culprits.

“Need to know where Taggers hang out,” Mongo wrote. “My friends and I promise you Taggers we will find you and!”

Got tips or suggestions? Contact Steve at sneavling@gmail.com.

Steve Neavling, who lives on the city’s east side, is an investigative journalist, a freelance reporter for Reuters and former city hall reporter for the Detroit Free Press. Neavling explores corruption, Detroit’s unsung heroes and the underbelly of an oft-misunderstood city.

