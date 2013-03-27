Ex-Pontiac City Councilman convicted of bribery in latest Metro Detroit corruption case

Yet another metro Detroit politician has been convicted of corruption.

Former longterm Pontiac City Councilman Everett Seay faces nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to bribery in federal court Tuesday.

In exchange for the plea, feds dropped charges of conspiracy, drug trafficking and aiding and abetting a crime – an agreement that allows him to avoid 10 years in prison.

Feds accuse Seay, a councilman for more than 20 years, of helping a purported drug dealer from Chicago open a business to buy and sell gold for the purpose of laundering drug money.

What Seay didn’t know was that the “drug dealer” was an FBI agent.

“Public officials who accept bribes do not belong in office,” United States Attorney Barbara L. McQuade said Tuesday. “We hope that our efforts to prosecute corrupt public officials will cause deter candidates from seeking office for personal gain.”

Special Agent in Charge Robert D. Foley added, “Public officials who abuse their power to enrich themselves rather than serving the citizens will be brought to justice. The FBI is committed to stopping those who betray public trust and rob taxpayers of honest government.”