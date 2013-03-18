Prosecutor: Lansing demonstrator was lawfully defending himself when he attacked Fox News reporter

Remember when Fox News released alarming footage of a union member attacking a reporter at a right-to-work demonstration in Lansing in December?
Turns out, the real aggressor was the Fox News reporter, Steven Crowder, who was punched out of self-defense.
That’s the findings of Ingham County Prosecutor Stuart Dunnings III, who said today he won’t pursue assault charges against the unnamed demonstrator after viewing unedited footage of the incident.
Dunnings made clear that Fox News, which boasts it’s “fair and balanced,” heavily edited the video to make it appear like Crowder was the victim of a mob attack. But it was Crowder who started the fight, Dunnings concluded.
Here’s the source of the unedited video.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
