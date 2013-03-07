Mayor Bing: Detroit won’t compete for 2024 Summer Olympics; cites severe budget crisis

Detroit Mayor Dave Bing today passed on an invitation to bid on the 2024 Summer Olympics today, saying it could cost the cash-strapped city billions of dollars.

The decision comes a day after the mayor said he has accepted the inevitability of Gov. Snyder appointing an emergency manager in Detroit, which many believe will end up in bankruptcy court in a few years.

“While we appreciate the opportunity and recognize that we have successfully hosted many major sporting events, including the NCAA Final Four; MLB All-Star Game; NFL Super Bowl; two World Series; and nine NHL Stanley Cup finals, this decision is not an easy one. With our rich history of hosting major events and Detroit’s prime location on an international border, we recognize that this makes Detroit an appealing candidate to potentially host the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics,” Bing said.

“However, the bid calls for a $10 million upfront bid process payment and adding more than a $3 billion operating budget commitment — not including cost associated with venue construction and other infrastructure cost. Unfortunately, due to the timing and uncertainty of Detroit’s long-term financial stability, we must respectfully decline to participate.”

Detroit was among a number of cities invited to bid on the Summer Olympics.