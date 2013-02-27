Former DMC CEO Arthur Porter charged with corruption, fraud against Canadian government

Arthur Porter, the charismatic former CEO of Detroit Medical Center, is wanted on charges of conspiracy, accepting bribes and committing fraud against the government.
Quebec corruption officials confirmed to us that the government issued arrest warrants today against Porter, who headed DMC between 1999 and 2003 and now lives in the Bahamas.
Porter was the administrator of McGill University Health Centre in Montreal until he mysteriously took off three months before his contract ended a little over a year ago. At the time, the English-speaking hospital was in serious debt and needed financial intervention.
Porter and four others are accused of corruption tied to suspicious, lucrative contracts. More details weren’t immediately clear this afternoon.
The health network, which has a whopping $115 million deficit, also sued Porter for an unpaid low-interest loan of $317,000.
Porter is from Sierra Leone.
His meteoric rise from a war-torn country to the center of Canada’s business and political establishment, is nothing short of spectacular.
During his leadership at DMC between 1999 and 2003, Porter was gutsy, decisive and charming. He cut more than a third of the staff and consolidated hospitals and clinics.
Still, DMC lost more than $250 million under Porter’s watch.
In 2003, despite DMC’s deteriorating financial condition, Porter and an associate were running a dozen private businesses, from a cancer clinic in the Bahamas to an auto-parts supply company, a Detroit Free Press investigation found.
Mike Duggan, a candidate for Detroit mayor and former Wayne County prosecutor, took over in 2004.
Got tips or suggestions? Contact Steve atsneavling@gmail.com.
Steve Neavling is an investigative journalist, a freelance reporter for Reuters and former city hall reporter for the Detroit Free Press. Living on the city’s east side, Neavling explores corruption andthe underbelly of an oft-misunderstood city.
Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for daily updates, investigations and photos of Detroit.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: Tấm Xuyên Sáng()
Pingback: dental insurance()
Pingback: orlando best wedding photographer()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: Best pua bootcamps()
Pingback: poker depo 10rb()
Pingback: brazzers porno()
Pingback: www.derhandykauf.de()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX()
Pingback: 魔兽世界点卡充值()
Pingback: austin painters()
Pingback: LED PAR16 6w COLD()
Pingback: http://betterledgerbookkeeping.com/()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: Phim ngan()
Pingback: http://tiny.cc/jgrrby()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: Toys video for kids()
Pingback: best coffee maker with grinder()
Pingback: Weightloss()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: instagram porn()
Pingback: austin commercial real estate appraiser()
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars()
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars()
Pingback: Ace Golf Course Netting()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/254rRTO()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: Love Quotes for her()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: police car()
Pingback: free delivery()
Pingback: https://www.neu.edu.tr/()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: Routine matinale()
Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: spiderman()
Pingback: hulk()
Pingback: animals()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: fallout 4 funny moments secrets locations()
Pingback: hulk()
Pingback: Fillings()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: how to send bulk sms from whatsapp()
Pingback: bulk whatsapp api()
Pingback: free form builder()
Pingback: om mantra()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: 手錶手機色情()
Pingback: online youtube video downloader()
Pingback: spiderman()
Pingback: Online Reviews()
Pingback: five little monkeys()
Pingback: xlsignals()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: cedr dlh()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: ï»¿Storage Company Cheltenham()
Pingback: Removals Company Gloucester()
Pingback: elewacje()
Pingback: trafficmonsoon()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Staircase Installation Renovation Durham NC()
Pingback: Custom embroidery digitizing()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: hop over to these guys()
Pingback: Medical call center()
Pingback: monster truck()
Pingback: long lasting()
Pingback: Banner printers()
Pingback: sklejka dlh()
Pingback: american heritage inc()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: casual club entrar()
Pingback: Solo Ads()
Pingback: decals()
Pingback: 2016()
Pingback: King Storage Beds()
Pingback: monkeys()
Pingback: Orris market city brochure()
Pingback: javascript beginner tutorial()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: blaty drewniane()
Pingback: http://qx-club.info/story/112002()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: mobile tyre fitting()
Pingback: free online movies()
Pingback: envio de carga a colombia()
Pingback: 他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: hair salons paignton()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski()
Pingback: king kong()
Pingback: purificadoras()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: houston transportation()
Pingback: Seo Company in Ottawa()
Pingback: free product listing()
Pingback: kids songs()
Pingback: Medikamente()
Pingback: pornolar()
Pingback: spiderman()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: https://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: forniry()
Pingback: garden designers london()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: 一卡通充值()
Pingback: sports arbitrage and surebet odds.()
Pingback: sciatica exercises()
Pingback: mca scam review 2016()
Pingback: Hemp Extract()
Pingback: agency()
Pingback: iv therapy day logo()
Pingback: Cedar Park cosmetic dentist()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: epsom salt()
Pingback: Morale Patch()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: smashfund conference call()
Pingback: instagram porn()
Pingback: buy hacklink()
Pingback: eames lounge chair reproduction()
Pingback: Elite Certified Delivery()
Pingback: rrsp withdrawal withholding tax()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: xbox booter()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: Trading()
Pingback: redwood viscometer experiment()
Pingback: organic cotton()
Pingback: nutricionista barcelona()
Pingback: 48re transmission parts()
Pingback: club flyer()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: On-Demand Logistics()
Pingback: tapas bar london()
Pingback: LiveStreamRugby()
Pingback: restaurants westfield london()
Pingback: Electrolux Jetmaxx()
Pingback: Peppa Pig()
Pingback: pswonline()
Pingback: avast license key free download()
Pingback: Coince Reviews()
Pingback: Recipes()
Pingback: sms lån()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: print vip()
Pingback: ï»¿garden designers()
Pingback: printingvip.bravesites.com()
Pingback: copiers Austin TX()
Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan()
Pingback: roofing contractor San Antonio()
Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan()
Pingback: ocstry()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire()
Pingback: forever aloe vera()
Pingback: ï»¿Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: top rated air purifiers()
Pingback: www.kaba1330.com()
Pingback: i want to fuck a girl()
Pingback: Rugby Live Stream()
Pingback: romano's stores close()
Pingback: Limos Bus Vancouver BC()
Pingback: link kürzen()
Pingback: Banheira()
Pingback: how to get paid on YouTube()
Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: Austin deck builders()
Pingback: funemployment()
Pingback: Austin deck builders()
Pingback: How To Get Traffic To Your Website Fast And Easy()
Pingback: no credit check loans()
Pingback: Perseverance Quotes()
Pingback: shwe room()
Pingback: Immigration lawyers near asheville nc()
Pingback: banner printing()
Pingback: tapas london()
Pingback: tapas london()
Pingback: Clash for Kings()
Pingback: fee based financial planner san jose()
Pingback: landscape garden design london()
Pingback: itunes充值()
Pingback: Law of Attraction()
Pingback: vinyl windows replacement()
Pingback: web hosting solution()
Pingback: See This()
Pingback: Computer Services Ocala FL()
Pingback: Actaclinicabelgica.be()
Pingback: Made to Measure()
Pingback: Deregulation()
Pingback: dell()
Pingback: apotheek()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: successful people()
Pingback: Tech blog()
Pingback: Rechnungen erstellen()
Pingback: Just found this new honest reviewer()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology()
Pingback: Rechnungsprogramm()
Pingback: Infotitan()
Pingback: Virtualceolifestyle()
Pingback: neo2 review()
Pingback: Official video()
Pingback: Employee Scheduling()
Pingback: learn more()
Pingback: Social Media()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: I thought about this()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: northern virginia real estate()
Pingback: foro muplatas2 argentina()
Pingback: child custody in utah()
Pingback: service representative resume()
Pingback: resumes writing service()
Pingback: corporate entertainment planning()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: Camiseta Klay Thompson Manga Corta Negra()
Pingback: postamplifier()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: Deep Fryers()
Pingback: android game source()
Pingback: China Furniture Hardware()
Pingback: slither.io skins()
Pingback: plastic mold manufacturers()
Pingback: Register a company online()
Pingback: kirkland auto detail()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: Porter()
Pingback: Amy()
Pingback: Miami beach real estate()
Pingback: find brazzers accounts easily()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: tms therapy in new york()
Pingback: Necklace for ashes()
Pingback: check over here()
Pingback: westlake sewer repair()
Pingback: Corbin Maxwell()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: Casino()
Pingback: accept cryptocurrency()
Pingback: International Courier Mumbai()
Pingback: Las Vegas()
Pingback: Affiliate marketing()
Pingback: mothership()
Pingback: Fashion blog()
Pingback: bustycats()
Pingback: dating()
Pingback: R&C Electronic Co., Ltd()
Pingback: NestGoGo()
Pingback: best diet pills for men()
Pingback: college schedule maker()
Pingback: class schedule maker()
Pingback: trouver artisan avec avis pour devis travaux()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: Tableau Consultants()
Pingback: https://wawoosh.com.au()
Pingback: SEO Trondheim()
Pingback: multilingual seo expert()
Pingback: liquor stores near me()
Pingback: Buy Beats Cheap()
Pingback: best affordable yoga mat()
Pingback: teapot kettle tetsubin iron japanese()
Pingback: cusco puno bus()
Pingback: chat sans inscription()
Pingback: interior design blog()
Pingback: instant payday()
Pingback: kopya icerik()
Pingback: John Song Baltimore()
Pingback: vertjump()
Pingback: black and white printer()
Pingback: hampton bay ceiling fan()
Pingback: speargun()
Pingback: speargun()
Pingback: ï»¿seo()
Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: ï»¿seo()
Pingback: alive air cleaner()
Pingback: Tips mobile()
Pingback: seo cheap deals()
Pingback: piante online()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: liverpool rumours()
Pingback: best car hire deals()
Pingback: sleep aid()
Pingback: social media promotion()
Pingback: get your ex lover back()
Pingback: Happy Birthday wishes()
Pingback: tek hjelp()
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer()
Pingback: Rocket Piano()
Pingback: countryweekly.guitarherobrokemyknee.com()
Pingback: verhuisservice rotterdam()
Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal()
Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal()
Pingback: Android()
Pingback: petua()
Pingback: Facebook account hacken()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: ï»¿judi bola()
Pingback: llaveros para hotel()
Pingback: Kenya tourism()
Pingback: Netflix Login()
Pingback: propane fire pit()
Pingback: agencia de marketing digital en cancun()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Rustic Weddings()
Pingback: asbestos London()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: nursing staffing()
Pingback: canli casino oynanan bahis siteleri()
Pingback: royalty free video()
Pingback: android game cheat app()
Pingback: how to trade binary options()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: Ottawa Fertility()
Pingback: Mastering Witchcraft Reading()
Pingback: transmission overhaul kit()
Pingback: Buy Isagenix Cheap()
Pingback: Sacramento compounding pharmacy()
Pingback: Superior singing method()
Pingback: handkerchief()
Pingback: Fleshlight()
Pingback: niftynude.datingwomen.pw()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: learn to sing()
Pingback: get your ex back()
Pingback: Dental walk in()
Pingback: Superiorsingingmethod()
Pingback: rustic()
Pingback: adult shops()
Pingback: City professional dentists ST4 1BL()
Pingback: Steven Rahseparian()
Pingback: Bettie Page()
Pingback: New Wave()
Pingback: leaderpost()
Pingback: Free rock music()
Pingback: organisation mariage strasbourg()
Pingback: fear of god()
Pingback: Generation()
Pingback: http://sedotwc-surabaya.bravesites.com/()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: loans no credit check()
Pingback: ideas for company name()
Pingback: The natural cure for yeast infection()
Pingback: billig tannlege Oslo()
Pingback: SEO Norge()
Pingback: reduce image size without quality loss()
Pingback: Marketing Company()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: jetsmarter()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: logo design sydney()
Pingback: Purely()
Pingback: Free Screen Recorder Download()
Pingback: top fat burner pills()
Pingback: Business law()
Pingback: Classified Advertisements()
Pingback: free loops()
Pingback: ADO fanclub()
Pingback: hooded baby and kids towels()
Pingback: You Send It Login()
Pingback: http://www.toprubbishclearance.co.uk/rubbish-collection-united-kingdom_upper-walthamstow-waltham-forest-e17.html()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: cisco ip pbx()
Pingback: multilingual digital marketing()
Pingback: binary options()
Pingback: tulsa weed control()
Pingback: bass guitar sample()
Pingback: e cigarette()
Pingback: Clicking Here()
Pingback: clash royale builder()
Pingback: over here()
Pingback: 6-year-old red ginseng()
Pingback: best affiliate programs()
Pingback: David Wygant()
Pingback: rocketportuguese()
Pingback: recover deleted text messages greensboro()
Pingback: download proxies()
Pingback: whatsapp channel checker()
Pingback: secondhand textiles()
Pingback: this website()
Pingback: jew jokes()
Pingback: social site()
Pingback: Airport Transportation()
Pingback: love quotes and sayings()
Pingback: the secret law of attraction()
Pingback: weight lose tips()
Pingback: geil sex date()
Pingback: groups chat()
Pingback: clash royale cheats()
Pingback: overnight cat sitter naples fl()
Pingback: raspberry ketone diet has been gaining popularity recently()
Pingback: lawn mower shop()
Pingback: Credit Counseling()
Pingback: selbstverteidigung()
Pingback: comic porn()
Pingback: Fluorid()
Pingback: Kinder()
Pingback: Los Angeles Web Design()
Pingback: kitten sitter()
Pingback: chengdu panda volunteer program()
Pingback: text your ex back()
Pingback: Buy Forskolin Fuel()
Pingback: rocketpiano.com()
Pingback: Best drones for sale()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Brooklyn Body Shop()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: na online()
Pingback: How to Win Your Ex Girlfriend Back()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: exitus recruitment()
Pingback: Startup Company()
Pingback: InstallShield performance()
Pingback: dog walking naples()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()
Pingback: Melva()
Pingback: SignatureBailBondsofTuls()
Pingback: Compagnie de ménage Montréal()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki online()
Pingback: large home safes()
Pingback: Free Video App()
Pingback: SuperGaminator Bonus()
Pingback: canlibahissiteleri()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: sexier.com()
Pingback: The Importance Of most expensive jewelry()
Pingback: pegasus hotel()
Pingback: arde()
Pingback: Wealthy affiliate make money online()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: FreeRushSale()
Pingback: Solar Panels()
Pingback: USA Box Express LLC()
Pingback: RunAWebinar Review()
Pingback: duckbill check valve water flood diffuser()
Pingback: hadoop training in pune just dial()
Pingback: Sacramento compounding pharmacy()
Pingback: gap insurance benefits()
Pingback: netflix free trial 3 months()
Pingback: Social Media()
Pingback: voir streaming series gratuit()
Pingback: free messenger guide()
Pingback: Call now to get the All Inclusive Package On Sale Now!!()
Pingback: mobile strike hack apk()
Pingback: Crazy Bulk Coupons()
Pingback: Jefferson Parish LA Robert Creely Attorney()
Pingback: pet boarding naples()
Pingback: PSD()
Pingback: http://cutt.us/zZciY()
Pingback: Ariel Juback()
Pingback: naples best pet sitter()
Pingback: turkey roasting pan uk()
Pingback: black light party 101()
Pingback: click for more info()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: http://jannmontenegro.snack.ws/()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: rosengard.tv()
Pingback: Jacquline()
Pingback: australias worst bank()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: Google Algorithm()
Pingback: Villa Mutiara Carita Cottage()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: Emergency drain cleaning Austin()
Pingback: research chemicals germany()
Pingback: NYC()
Pingback: https://www.pinterest.com/cleaningquotes()
Pingback: Dianabol Cycle()
Pingback: http://8addiction.com()
Pingback: Canberra landscaping()
Pingback: hail damage repair()
Pingback: car gap insurance()
Pingback: Godaddy Hosting Promo Code()
Pingback: tenerife property()
Pingback: العاب بنات()
Pingback: DETALLES DE BODA()
Pingback: student loan consolidation()
Pingback: Airline approved Pet transport container in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: punta cana que ver()
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes()
Pingback: serviporno()
Pingback: Toys()
Pingback: Motor Club of America review()
Pingback: tv antennas at kmart()
Pingback: Entreprise de menage montreal()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: exclusive dating milan()
Pingback: cold room doors()
Pingback: 60's car accessories()
Pingback: Best laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: diabetes()
Pingback: diaper bags()
Pingback: highend romper()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: Kate()
Pingback: Travel guide blog()
Pingback: affiliate()
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds of Tulsa()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: WHAT IS CAR INSURANCE()
Pingback: how to make money from home for free()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia nature's science reviews()
Pingback: #3626;ติ๊กทู()
Pingback: anastasiadate()
Pingback: a drop in your bucket()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract faqs()
Pingback: consignment shops yakima()
Pingback: buy followers()
Pingback: penny auction script()
Pingback: need money now()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: natural cure for acid reflux()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: Microcap()
Pingback: Skits()
Pingback: Arizer extreme()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman()
Pingback: naples doggy daycare()
Pingback: Coto Mold()
Pingback: display cabinets()
Pingback: Make money from home()
Pingback: sourcecode()
Pingback: Medical marijuana card online()
Pingback: water bottle caps 53 mm()
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: Outdoor Roller Banners()
Pingback: Scrapbooking()
Pingback: leadership courses in singapore()
Pingback: freelance illustrator()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: my singing monsters trucchi()
Pingback: Unfriended Facebook()
Pingback: boom beach hacks()
Pingback: Janell Beau()
Pingback: th8 war base best defence()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: Shalanda()
Pingback: italian boys names()
Pingback: Tai Lopez()
Pingback: Hip Hop Music()
Pingback: she said()
Pingback: We buy houses Arlington,TX()
Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum()
Pingback: Residual Income()
Pingback: clint bertucci()
Pingback: history names()
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin()
Pingback: Buy Phentermine()
Pingback: this one()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: disengaged employee()
Pingback: royalclub()
Pingback: Freelance illustrator()
Pingback: Glenna()
Pingback: est restaurant manchester()
Pingback: harlow frankies bikinis()
Pingback: plushies()
Pingback: make a porn for me()
Pingback: Gasvergleich()
Pingback: buy my anal()
Pingback: at this link()
Pingback: video()
Pingback: nonemergency medical transportation()
Pingback: 3rd eye activation franchisee()
Pingback: fan art merchandise()
Pingback: apple shooter games()
Pingback: long distance medical transportation()
Pingback: essay porno()
Pingback: seo services()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia 2000 mg()
Pingback: RDP Scanner()
Pingback: kids toys ice cream()
Pingback: Ned Lovensheimer()
Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop()
Pingback: happy valentines day images()
Pingback: Seo()
Pingback: Leon()
Pingback: puppy playpen()
Pingback: league of legends clothes()
Pingback: ramalan bintang()
Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt()
Pingback: zubin medora()
Pingback: Shekhanzai()
Pingback: womens swimwear()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: curso de detetive()
Pingback: Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories()
Pingback: my website()
Pingback: Bobbie Mcferran()
Pingback: Kathline Lohmann()
Pingback: Best Prostate Supplement()
Pingback: car service to lax from orange county()
Pingback: try this out()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: weight loss help()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney mechanicsburg()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: bankruptcy attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: t-shirt for sale()
Pingback: groupon mystery box()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: free netflix login()
Pingback: Doppler Color()
Pingback: werken bij islive()
Pingback: http://www.vorkfabrika.ru/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=385477()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/laptop-and-tablets/()
Pingback: 3xdt57wf4dimdn5bf2dwefsda()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()