Former DMC CEO Arthur Porter charged with corruption, fraud against Canadian government

Arthur Porter, the charismatic former CEO of Detroit Medical Center, is wanted on charges of conspiracy, accepting bribes and committing fraud against the government.

Quebec corruption officials confirmed to us that the government issued arrest warrants today against Porter, who headed DMC between 1999 and 2003 and now lives in the Bahamas.

Porter was the administrator of McGill University Health Centre in Montreal until he mysteriously took off three months before his contract ended a little over a year ago. At the time, the English-speaking hospital was in serious debt and needed financial intervention.

Porter and four others are accused of corruption tied to suspicious, lucrative contracts. More details weren’t immediately clear this afternoon.

The health network, which has a whopping $115 million deficit, also sued Porter for an unpaid low-interest loan of $317,000.

Porter is from Sierra Leone.

His meteoric rise from a war-torn country to the center of Canada’s business and political establishment, is nothing short of spectacular.

During his leadership at DMC between 1999 and 2003, Porter was gutsy, decisive and charming. He cut more than a third of the staff and consolidated hospitals and clinics.

Still, DMC lost more than $250 million under Porter’s watch.

In 2003, despite DMC’s deteriorating financial condition, Porter and an associate were running a dozen private businesses, from a cancer clinic in the Bahamas to an auto-parts supply company, a Detroit Free Press investigation found.

Mike Duggan, a candidate for Detroit mayor and former Wayne County prosecutor, took over in 2004.

