Feds raid home of Detroit police chief’s daughter and former Wayne County Commissioner Blackwell

Feds today raided the home of former Wayne County Commissioner Moe Blackwell and his wife Kim, the daughter of Detroit Police Chief Chester Logan.
The IRS confirmed a multi-agency raid at the 2368 Woodstock home in Detroit.
Law enforcement agents removed 15 to 20 boxes, many containing tax records, from the house, authorities said. The raid began at 7:30 a.m. and finished up around 1:30 p.m.
We knocked on the door of the Blackwells but got no response. We also couldn’t reach Police Chief Logan.
The Blackwell family is not new to scandals. Moe Blackwell’s dad, former Highland Park Mayor and Emergency Manager Arthur Blackwell II, is awaiting trial on embezzlement charges for allegedly giving himself an authorized $11,000-a-month salary.
Arthur Blackwell’s late father – Big Bob – was the state’s first elected black mayor and an icon in Highland Park.
Got tips or suggestions? Contact Steve at sneavling@gmail.com.
Steve Neavling is an investigative journalist, a freelance reporter for Reuters and former city hall reporter for the Detroit Free Press. Living on the city’s east side, Neavling explores corruption and the underbelly of an oft-misunderstood city.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
