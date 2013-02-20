Creator of chilling Nazi message on Packard Plant comes forward, criticizes the sign’s removal

The creator of a chilling message that alluded to the Auschwitz concentration camp on the windowless overpass of the abandoned Packard Plant appears to have come forward, saying he was misunderstood and criticized the removal of the sign.
“ARBEIT MACHT FREI” was cruelly placed at the entrances of the labor camps in irony, with the knowledge that there is no light at the end of the tunnel, no hope, only death,” the alleged artist, Penny Gaff, said, dismissing claims that the sign was anti-Semitic. “A parallel can be drawn with the current corporatocracy we are subjected to today. The illusion that one day we will be rich and successful is similarly misleading, but we swallow it and live in this false sense of hope. We whore our lives away day after day for corporations and the empty promises of the powers that be. We have become wage slaves, with no alternative, essentially reinstating forced labor.”
Penny Gaff most likely is a reference to popular entertainment for the lower classes in the 19th-century.
Blogger James Fassinger, of Stillscenes.com, discovered the alleged artist’s explanation for posting the sign, which was taken down a day or two later by another blogger, Randy Wilcox, who runs the blog, DetroitFunk.com.
The infamous German slogan – Arbeit Macht Frei, which translates to “Work Will Make you Free” – was spelled out in the same font on the Packard that “greeted” Jews as they were ushered into the gates of Auschwitz for an almost certain death. More than 1 million people were murdered.
“I placed the sign on the overpass, the gateway to Detroit, the heart of a once booming industrial America, full of capitalist promise and hope,” the alleged artist wrote. “Once, it employed thousands of people, but now lies in ruins and is dead, as are the dreams of those who sacrificed their lives in the form of labor. All that remains is a war torn cityscape, an economic genocide and GHETTOIZATION of ethnic and socioeconomic groups.”
Wilcox and another man ripped off the letters using a claw hammer to remove about 80 strong pastic and metal ties.
“This is a straight up hate crime,” Wilcox said. “It has been up for a few days with nobody stepping up to get rid of this thing.”
The alleged artist compared the destruction of the sign to the theft of the original sign from the Auschwitz camp in 2009.
“It is an affront to humanity, history, intellectual dialogue, art and the suffering of those who perished then and are perishing still at the hands of our oppressors,” the person wrote.
Got tips or suggestions? Contact Steve at sneavling@gmail.com.
Steve Neavling is an investigative journalist, a freelance reporter for Reuters and former city hall reporter for the Detroit Free Press. Living on the city’s east side, Neavling explores corruption and the underbelly of an oft-misunderstood city.
Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for daily updates, investigations and photos of Detroit.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: #neuroscience()
Pingback: special needs fidget bags toys()
Pingback: best quality umbrella review()
Pingback: Visit Website()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: modrzew()
Pingback: http://bestcoffeemakerwithgrinderreviews.com()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1R3rpYt()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: GTE Login()
Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: husband()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: 手錶手機色情()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: cedr dlh()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Honest Review 2016()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: elewacja dlh()
Pingback: filmmakers()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: vAuto Login()
Pingback: copper parts()
Pingback: https://bodyshaper34gr.wordpress.com/2016/05/21/fashion-jewelry-sets-for-almost-any-occasion/()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: edarling espaï¿½a opiniones()
Pingback: Email Blast()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: One World Whey Review()
Pingback: Revved Up Sex Drive()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: car()
Pingback: Care articles()
Pingback: body positive()
Pingback: http://hcgdropsreviewed.info/story.php?id=39244()
Pingback: blaty drewniane()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: casillero virtual envio de paquetes()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski()
Pingback: drawing()
Pingback: 他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: fake taxi()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: pornolar()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fornir dlh()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: Playground()
Pingback: SEM()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: super heroes()
Pingback: travel drive motors for excavators()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: baby songs()
Pingback: Laser Engraving Singapore()
Pingback: business flyers templates clubflyersprints com()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Free classifieds in Tanzania()
Pingback: LiveStreamRugby()
Pingback: where to buy OnePlus 3 online()
Pingback: skin lightening()
Pingback: avast premier key()
Pingback: we serve Canada & United States Nation Wide()
Pingback: bola bet 1x2()
Pingback: Bethel residential painter()
Pingback: printing()
Pingback: Effective SEO services North Vancouver BC()
Pingback: affordable moving fraser height bc()
Pingback: broken iphone repair()
Pingback: make money online()
Pingback: home air purifier()
Pingback: Orlando steel buildings()
Pingback: the best spinner discount()
Pingback: new social media()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: Jobs()
Pingback: tin nguyen()
Pingback: Cinemabox()
Pingback: he said()
Pingback: cheap seo service()
Pingback: kids water slides()
Pingback: http://www.tienda.fast.muplatas2.com()
Pingback: bend oregon plumbers()
Pingback: Y-ou International Trade()
Pingback: manufacturer of gemstone()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: how do i make money online()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon 25 off()
Pingback: the creation station()
Pingback: best of life()
Pingback: meniscus pain()
Pingback: Last of the Far Gods()
Pingback: Knowledge()
Pingback: hit songwriting course()
Pingback: China Engineering Equipment Network Co.,Ltd()
Pingback: crear app()
Pingback: SEO Norway()
Pingback: Liquor store near me()
Pingback: remove DRM from M4P()
Pingback: NBA Online Stream()
Pingback: instagram hashtag()
Pingback: perfectgirls()
Pingback: Potomac John()
Pingback: Business Bundle()
Pingback: search engine optimization keywords()
Pingback: JD4D()
Pingback: cell phone spy()
Pingback: worldsbestwebcams.fuzonline.pw()
Pingback: app development()
Pingback: residential overhead garage door installation austin()
Pingback: streaming television()
Pingback: patio furniture weather resistant()
Pingback: pembroke furniture()
Pingback: n4a.aguide.win()
Pingback: Best place()
Pingback: escorts()
Pingback: Ellavage Hydrating Moisturizer Review()
Pingback: Fun games for kids()
Pingback: local atlanta news()
Pingback: secret to toning your butt()
Pingback: Trad Witchcraft Reading group()
Pingback: TED technology()
Pingback: strategy()
Pingback: california psychics review()
Pingback: business directories()
Pingback: City professional dentists ST4 1BL()
Pingback: waterdamage()
Pingback: free psychic reading()
Pingback: container()
Pingback: sfgate.aguide.win()
Pingback: Windows Company()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: video analysis()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: Xing Hong Chang Electrical Co. Ltd()
Pingback: Ottawa Basement Finishing()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: Body painting hk()
Pingback: Bindi Irwin Weight()
Pingback: diet()
Pingback: Voetbal den haag()
Pingback: SEO Trondheim()
Pingback: electric piano samples()
Pingback: bass guitar sample()
Pingback: success()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: visit the next page()
Pingback: fast cash loans()
Pingback: Nurseries()
Pingback: Which ice cream making machine should I buy()
Pingback: happy birthday()
Pingback: no deposit bonus casino online()
Pingback: Air Conditioning repair North Richland hills()
Pingback: online reviews()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: Limos()
Pingback: how to strengthen your core()
Pingback: Best Happiness Quotes()
Pingback: Sharjah()
Pingback: m88()
Pingback: lawnmower repair()
Pingback: Cool T-Shirts()
Pingback: please click the following page()
Pingback: dog sitter()
Pingback: Willena()
Pingback: social media marketing tools()
Pingback: whatsapp up()
Pingback: rodan and fields scam()
Pingback: organic chef()
Pingback: Drones for sale()
Pingback: Tao of Badass Joshua Pellicer()
Pingback: Singorama()
Pingback: Cerchi nel grano Tracce d'intelligenza()
Pingback: forskolin weight loss supplement()
Pingback: puppy sitter()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: in-home pet care in naples()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: na online()
Pingback: how to get your ex back long distance()
Pingback: Startups in Hyderabad()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: InstallShield performance()
Pingback: dog walker naples()
Pingback: hollywood gossip()
Pingback: Make your own word search()
Pingback: iphone glass screen protector()
Pingback: in-home pet care in naples()
Pingback: Compagnie de ménage Montréal()
Pingback: property()
Pingback: mt4 trade copier()
Pingback: share videos with family()
Pingback: Hemen casino oyna()
Pingback: youwinbahissitesiinceleme()
Pingback: Desi Photographer()
Pingback: home safe review()
Pingback: Gun Store()
Pingback: Best Seller Body FatCaliper()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/()
Pingback: manejo de fondos()
Pingback: Hotel shah alam()
Pingback: java training institutes in pune hadapsar()
Pingback: Dian Clute()
Pingback: Body Shop Brooklyn()
Pingback: voir streaming series gratuit()
Pingback: kik guide messenger free()
Pingback: http://kwel.me/a17a5c()
Pingback: overnight dog care()
Pingback: nola.com LA Robert G. Creely lawyer()
Pingback: packing and unpacking()
Pingback: fly swatter ringtone()
Pingback: Lashandra Malouff()
Pingback: free xbox live codes unused 2015()
Pingback: best mattress()
Pingback: remote control organizer caddy uk()
Pingback: party light party city()
Pingback: Kelsey Oberbeck()
Pingback: grand menage a Boucherville()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016()
Pingback: web designer()
Pingback: https://pinterest.com/cleaningquotes()
Pingback: legal highs Europe()
Pingback: dryer vent()
Pingback: Dianabol Steroid()
Pingback: in house alcohol treatment centers()
Pingback: extraction de données sous excel()
Pingback: Canberra landscaping()
Pingback: fundraising website()
Pingback: Godaddy Promo Code()
Pingback: tenerife property()
Pingback: al3ab()
Pingback: RECUERDOS DE BODA()
Pingback: virtual reality news online()
Pingback: IATA certified Pet Transport Cage in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: punta cana samana()
Pingback: applicaion()
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: Zootopia()
Pingback: how to save a relationship,()
Pingback: Compagnie de menage montreal()
Pingback: How to fix a relationship()
Pingback: bathroom scale with remote()
Pingback: soft tip dart boards reviews()
Pingback: Spring Hill upholstery cleaning()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: Email advertising()
Pingback: recruiting()
Pingback: Adele()
Pingback: Tulsa Bail Bonds()
Pingback: homework help()
Pingback: CHEAP AUTO INSURANCE()
Pingback: how can i make money online()
Pingback: children's clothes size 74()
Pingback: chair trays for food()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia customer service()
Pingback: GPS Tracker()
Pingback: reviews of white kidney bean extract()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: watch tv and make money()
Pingback: Entertainment()
Pingback: Quickbooks tech support number()
Pingback: athletic greens()
Pingback: online branding()
Pingback: robot reviews()
Pingback: car battery voltage chart()
Pingback: realistic walking dinosaur costume()
Pingback: homes for cash()
Pingback: pet sitter naples()
Pingback: Rae()
Pingback: Balifahnen()
Pingback: best seo service()
Pingback: Learning Photography in Chandigarh Nipun()
Pingback: employee engagement()
Pingback: Medical Marijuana Renewal San Francisco()
Pingback: slots()
Pingback: water bottle pump 53mm()
Pingback: Roller banners Cheap()
Pingback: freelance illustrator()
Pingback: logo design sydney()
Pingback: british used clothing()
Pingback: audio equipment rental singapore()
Pingback: Healthy eating busy schedule()
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Facebook Unfriend()
Pingback: boom beach mod()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: seo training services()
Pingback: Raguel()
Pingback: popular italian names()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: th8 war base anti dragon()
Pingback: she said()
Pingback: VigRX Plus()
Pingback: dr oz face serum()
Pingback: name meanings japanese()
Pingback: fitness()
Pingback: how diabetes is caused()
Pingback: clint bertucci()
Pingback: travr()
Pingback: biblical names()
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin()
Pingback: opzioni binarie trading()
Pingback: th8 base()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: est restaurant manchester()
Pingback: Read More()
Pingback: Kinder()
Pingback: minneapolis pay per click()
Pingback: eb games coupons()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: indian couple sex tape essay()
Pingback: mengatasi ejakulasi dini()
Pingback: llaveros para hoteles()
Pingback: PREMIUM PROMOTIONS ON EXCLUSIVE CLUB CASINO()
Pingback: target kids toys()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia yes or no()
Pingback: http://bezzastanowienia.wc.lt/firmowa-strona-internetowa-2/()
Pingback: Wiki links()
Pingback: best way to self publish()
Pingback: criminal records()
Pingback: Push Button Cash Machine Team()
Pingback: Ottawa personal injury lawyer()
Pingback: ramalan bintang cancer 2015()
Pingback: plumbing()
Pingback: email verification service()
Pingback: dog play pen()
Pingback: Buy Isagenix()
Pingback: eague of legends t-shirt shop()
Pingback: roofing()
Pingback: roofing()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: pittsburgh auctions()
Pingback: plumbing repair Cherry Creek()
Pingback: Shekhanzai()
Pingback: dr medora clinic()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: bikiniluxe()
Pingback: Flyers()
Pingback: service autopilot youtube()
Pingback: Continued()
Pingback: like this()
Pingback: best way to use raspberry ketones()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: best deals online webstore()
Pingback: chapter 7 attorney hershey()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney gettysburg()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: open sky marketplace()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: c354w5tesgfxvy4e5ctaxes()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: skype download for windows 7()
Pingback: java runtime()
Pingback: firefox download()
Pingback: chrome download()
Pingback: Vanessa Smith()
Pingback: Artist who posted Nazi message at Packard Plant targets Brewster Projects with commentary on poor | Motor City Muckraker |()