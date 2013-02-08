What’s Mayor Bing hiding? Crews flatten 10 city blocks in 10 days. Church, school, houses gone

In just two weeks, demolition crews flattened 10 blocks on the lower east side, leveling homes, a 19th-century church, school, and trees on the lower east side. They cleaned up discarded tires, glass, trash and houses that had collapsed from fires.

Today, crews are sweeping up after knocking down the last vacant building – Universal Hagar’s Spiritual Church, built in 1878.

So what’s going on?

Mayor Dave Bing’s office, which is heading up the massive project, has refused to answer questions since we broke the story last week. How much does the project cost? Who’s making the money? What is replacing the vacant land?

We got nothing.

So we turned to other city officials and talked to construction workers and homeowners. Here’s what we’ve found out:

Bing’s office is working with developers, property owners and nonprofits on a multi-layered project.

Much of the area would remain open space and include the revival of a long-buried creek, called Bloody Run.

Urban gardens are planned after the soil tested as nutrient-dense.

Hiking and biking trails would wind through the area.

Detroit Public School Academy plans to build an adjacent athletic complex.

Some homeowners turned down offers to sell their property for more than 10 times its marketable value.

The land, which is close to the Eastern Market, downtown and the freeways, has languished for decades because of abandonment.

Most of the remaining homes are occupied by people in their 80s and 90s. And they aren’t happy about the secrecy.

“I just want to know what’s going on,” said one homeowner, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal from the city. “This used to be a great place to live. But it was left to rot.”

According to Bing’s long-term plan for the city, the project area is to include private development and predominately open space – a significant component of his plan to shrink residential areas because of the rapid population decline. Private development also is planned for the area.

One source suggested the mayor is waiting until his state-of-the-city address next week to announce the plan.

