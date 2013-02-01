Detroit City Council President Pugh plans to return to broadcast television, opts against a mayoral run

Detroit City Council President Charles Pugh said he won’t run for mayor and is seeking a job in broadcast television, where started his career.
Pugh, the first openly gay councilman in Detroit, ran on a platform of returning dignity and trust back to the council – an effort that most Detroiters would say has failed. Council meetings brim with angry residents, and council members often bicker at each other and Mayor Dave Bing.
Pugh, who left Fox 2 as a television anchor and reporter to run for council, wants to return to journalism but said he doesn’t have a job offer yet.
Pugh was considering running for mayor, but at least one poll shows a tight race between Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon and former CEO of Detroit Medical Center, Mike Duggan.
Under Pugh’s watch, the city spent tens of millions of dollars it didn’t have and is in the midst of a financial takeover from the state.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
