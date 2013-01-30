Suspicious fire destroys Sin City Diciples Motorcycle Club in Detroit; bullets explode

Investigators are trying determine what ignited a fire that gutted the Sin City Diciples Motorcycle Club in Detroit Tuesday night.

As fire raced through the club at Gratiot just south of I-94, ammunition detonated inside the building, alarming firefighters.

A member of the predominately black club, which wasn’t open when the fire broke out at 10:30 p.m., said at least three Harley Davidson motorcycles and several guns were inside the club.

Flames as high as 20 feet tore through the roof.

The motorcycle club is controversial. Launched in Gary, Indiana in 1966, it is known for attracting gang members, as well as military veterans. The bikers exclusively ride Harley Davidsons. While the club is virtually all black in membership, it doesn’t prohibit the inclusion of others.

For whatever reason, the club misspells “disciples.”

Check back for updates on the fire’s cause.

