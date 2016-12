Breaking News: At least one injured after fire breaks out at senior housing high-rise in Detroit

At least one person was injured after a fire broke out at a senior housing high-rise this evening.

Tenants wedged into the stairways shortly after 7:15 p.m. to escape smoke that was climbing the floors, apparently from a garbage chute, at the former Jeffries Housing Projects near the Lodge.

It took about 10 minutes before firefighters were able to find and extinguish the first floor blaze.

In the meantime, firefighters helped evacuate tenants.

One of the residents said she was having trouble breathing because of smoke in her room. Paramedics provided oxygen.

At 8:05 p.m., firefighters were continuing to check on residents.

Update: No more injuries were reported.