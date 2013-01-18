FBI informant in Kilpatrick corruption case lied repeatedly, raising questions about witnesses

The federal government’s case against former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick hit somewhat of a snag Friday when an FBI informant acknowledged today that he repeatedly lied to Kilpatrick’s father, Bernard Kilpatrick, about cash bribes he said he was giving the family.
How much will the informant’s testimony damage the case? Only 12 jurors can answer that.
But the prosecution scored no points today when a key witness, James R. Rosendall Jr., a Synagro Technologies Inc. executive who cooperated with the FBI, admitted he lied to Bernard Kilpatrick about late bribe payments and other issues related to a $1.2 billion sludge contract.
Wiretapped phone calls revealed more of the lying.
The idea was to poke holes in Rosendall’s credibility, and Kilpatrick’s defense attorney John Shea did just that.
Much of the case rests on witnesses and indicted officials, who have agreed to testify against the former mayor for a reduced sentence, so their credibility is critical to the prosecution.
The Kilpatricks are accused of taking bribes – at least $100,000, vacations and entertainment – from Rosendall.
Steve Neavling is an investigative journalist and former city hall reporter for the Detroit Free Press.
